Kawasaki Z650RS On Road Price in Delhi

7.76 - 7.84 Lakhs*
Delhi
Z650RS Price in Delhi

Kawasaki Z650RS on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 7.76 Lakhs. The on road price for Kawasaki Z650RS top variant goes up to Rs. 7.84 Lakhs in Delhi.

Kawasaki Z650RS STD₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition₹ 7.84 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z650RS Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

STD
₹7.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
6,92,000
RTO
55,360
Insurance
28,698
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,76,058
Kawasaki Z650RS Alternatives

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs
Benelli Leoncino 500

Benelli Leoncino 500

5.6 Lakhs Onwards
UPCOMING
Honda CL500 Scrambler

Honda CL500 Scrambler

6 Lakhs Onwards
Triumph Street Twin

Triumph Street Twin

7.45 - 8.25 Lakhs
Ducati Scrambler 800

Ducati Scrambler 800

7.89 - 9.8 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z650RS News

Kawasaki has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Z650RS.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control
17 Feb 2024
The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
18 Oct 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
12 Apr 2023
Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition would commemorate 50th anniversary of the company's legendary Z1 motorbike.
Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition India launch soon
22 Jan 2022
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Kawasaki India launches K-CARE package for MY22 Z650RS, Ninja 1000SX bikes
30 Nov 2021
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
