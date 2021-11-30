Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Kawasaki India launches K-CARE package for MY22 Z650RS, Ninja 1000SX bikes
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.

Kawasaki India launches K-CARE package for MY22 Z650RS, Ninja 1000SX bikes

1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2021, 04:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Kawasaki India has announced the launch of its K-CARE package for the new MY22 Z650RS and MY22 Ninja 1000SX motorcycles.

  • The K-CARE package on Kawasaki bikes can be redeemed at all the authorised dealership facilities in India.

Kawasaki India has announced the launch of its K-CARE package for the new MY22 Z650RS and MY22 Ninja 1000SX motorcycles. As part of its K-CARE package, the company will be providing an extended warranty as well as an annual maintenance contract for four years. The extended warranty is nothing but an extension to the standard warranty offered on Kawasaki motorcycles. 

Similar Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Ninja 300

296 cc
₹ 2.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki Ninja 650 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Ninja 650

649 cc
₹ 5.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx

1043 cc
₹ 10.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki Ninja Zx-10r (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Ninja Zx-10r

998 cc
₹ 12.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2


₹ 33.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Aura


₹ 73,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki Klx 110 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Klx 110

112 cc
₹ 3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki Klx 140 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Klx 140

144 cc
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki Kx 100 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Kx 100

99 cc
₹ 4.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Kawasaki Z650 (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Z650

649 cc
₹ 5.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Kawasaki to make retro-modern racers more accessible with Z400 RS)

The K-CARE package from Kawasaki is already available on other bikes from the brand such as the MY21 Ninja ZX-10R, MY22 Z650, MY22 Ninja 300, MY22 Ninja 650, MY22 Z900, MY22 Vulcan S, and MY22 Versys 1000. 

The K-CARE package on Kawasaki bikes can be redeemed at all the authorised dealership facilities in India. This package is also transferable to a subsequent owner if the vehicle is sold to a new customer.

(Also See: Royal Enfield SG 650 to Kawasaki Ninja, best bikes from EICMA)

Kawasaki has recently launched the new MY22 Z650RS and MY22 Ninja 1000SX motorcycles in the Indian market. While the Z650RS was launched in the first week of November, the latter went on sale in India just a few days back. The new litre-class sports tourer by the company has been priced at 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki has already initiated bookings for the bike, while the deliveries are set to begin next month.

 

 

  • First Published Date : 30 Nov 2021, 04:17 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue