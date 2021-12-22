Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Street Twin on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 8.85 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Street Twin top variant goes up to Rs. 9.18 Lakhs in Delhi.
The lowest price model is Triumph Street Twin ABS and the most priced model is Triumph Street Twin Gold Line 2021.
Triumph Street Twin on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Street Twin is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Delhi, Kawasaki Z900 which starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs in Delhi and Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R starting at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Street Twin ABS ₹ 8.85 Lakhs Triumph Street Twin 2021 ₹ 8.85 Lakhs Triumph Street Twin Gold Line 2021 ₹ 9.18 Lakhs
