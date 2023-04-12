HT Auto
Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024

The Kawasaki Z650RS brings the retro flare to the standard Z650 in the company’s lineup and the motorcycle could soon get updated with a new safety feature globally. According to the latest CARB filings in the US, the Z650RS will be updated with traction control for the 2024 model year. The move is most likely to adhere to the local safety standards that mandate traction control on motorcycles but could be made globally as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2023, 12:19 PM
The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
That said, the Kawasaki Z650RS will be the last of the brand’s 650 cc range to get traction control. Kawasaki introduced the safety feature on the Versys 650 first in 2022, following it up on the 2023 Ninja 650 and Z650 motorcycles. The motorcycles get the Kawasaki Traction Control or KRTC which uses a wheel speed sensor-based system in the 650 cc range. Apart from KRTC, the Z650RS is also expected to get a revised instrument cluster and new colour options on the motorcycle.

Also Read : 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched at 7.10 lakh in India. Check details

Expect to see new colour options and minor styling upgrades as well on the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS
The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS with traction control is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well. The bike is already on sale in India and quite likeable too, given its simple construction and no-frills nature. The 649 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine makes 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Underpinned by a trellis frame, the motorcycle gets 41 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

The Kawasaki Z650RS does not have a direct rival in the Indian market but does compete with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Honda CB650R, although either motorcycle carries vastly different prices. Speaking of which, the Z650RS is priced at 6.92 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which should get a price hike when the 2024 version arrives with traction control.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 12:19 PM IST
TAGS: traction control 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Kawasaki Kawasaki India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
