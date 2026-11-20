Owners of newer BS6-compliant vehicles in India will no longer need to renew their Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates every year. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has introduced a revised validity schedule under which private BS6 vehicles up to six years old will receive certificates valid for three years. The changes, notified on November 13, 2026, also introduce different renewal intervals based on vehicle age and emission standards.

New validity periods for BS6 vehicles

Under the revised rules, the renewal frequency for BS6-compliant vehicles will depend on whether they are registered for private or transport use, as well as their age.

Private BS6 vehicles up to six years old will have a PUC validity of three years. Those aged between six and 10 years will require renewal every year, while vehicles older than 10 years must undergo certification every six months.

Transport vehicles will follow a slightly different schedule. BS6-compliant commercial vehicles up to six years old will have certificates valid for two years. The validity drops to one year for vehicles aged above six years and up to 10 years. Those older than 10 years will continue to require fresh certification every six months.

Older emission standards retain shorter validity

The revised framework also maintains shorter certificate validity for vehicles operating under older emission standards. Vehicles compliant with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III norms will receive PUC certificates valid for three months. For BS-IV vehicles, the validity period will be six months.

Previously, BS-VI and BS-IV vehicles had a uniform PUC validity of 12 months, irrespective of their age or whether they were used for private or transport purposes. BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles had a validity of six months.

Rules for certificate renewal

The amended provisions also specify when a renewed certificate becomes effective. If an owner applies for renewal during the final 10 days of the existing certificate's validity, the new certificate will take effect from the previous certificate's expiry date.

Applications submitted after the certificate has expired will instead have their validity calculated from the actual renewal date. Certificates issued before the amendments came into force will continue under their existing validity periods until their next renewal.

The changes form part of the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. They became effective upon publication in the Official Gazette.

(With inputs from PTI)

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