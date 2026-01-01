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Scrambler 650PriceSpecifications
BSA Scrambler 650 Front Left View
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BSA Scrambler 650 Front Right View
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BSA Scrambler 650 Front View
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BSA Scrambler 650 Left View
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BSA Scrambler 650 Rear Left View
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BSA Scrambler 650 Rear Right View
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BSA Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BSA Scrambler 650 Key Specs
Engine652 cc
View all Scrambler 650 specs and features

Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow

Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow Prices

The Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow, is listed at ₹3.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow Mileage

All variants of the Scrambler 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow Colours

The Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow is available in 3 colour options: Raven Black, Thunder Grey, Victor Yellow.

Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow Engine and Transmission

The Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow is powered by a 652 cc engine.

Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow Specs & Features

The Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow has Low Fuel Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Clock and Passenger Footrest.

BSA Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow Price

Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow

₹3.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,32,950
RTO
26,636
Insurance
23,063
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,82,649
EMI@8,225/mo
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BSA Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
208 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80 R19,,Rear :-150/70 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
45 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
83 mm
Max Torque
55 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
652 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves, twin spark plugs
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slip-and-assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2
Bore
100 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
BSA Scrambler 650 Victor Yellow EMI
EMI7,402 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,44,384
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,44,384
Interest Amount
99,745
Payable Amount
4,44,129

BSA Scrambler 650 other Variants

Scrambler 650 Raven Black

₹3.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,24,950
RTO
25,996
Insurance
22,937
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,73,883
EMI@8,036/mo
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Close

Scrambler 650 Thunder Grey

₹3.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,40,950
RTO
27,276
Insurance
23,188
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,91,414
EMI@8,413/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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