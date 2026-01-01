hamburger icon
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Front Right Side
1/10
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Right Side View
2/10
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Left Side View
3/10
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Front Left Side
4/10
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Engine
5/10
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Fuel Tank
6/10

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street

4.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Key Specs
Engine649 cc
SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street

SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Prices

The SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street, is listed at ₹4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Mileage

All variants of the SEIEMMEZZO offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Colours

The SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street is available in 2 colour options: Matte Grey, Indigo Blue.

SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Engine and Transmission

The SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street is powered by a 649 cc engine.

SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SEIEMMEZZO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 priced between ₹3.94 Lakhs - 4.09 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 priced between ₹3.5 Lakhs - 3.78 Lakhs.

SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Specs & Features

The SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Projector Headlights.

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Price

SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street

₹4.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,29,000
RTO
34,320
Insurance
24,570
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,87,890
EMI@10,487/mo
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.5 L
Length
2150 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
795mm
Width
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18, Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
175 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Inline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, DOHC, 8 Valves
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, Sliding
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
43 mm Adjustable KYB Inverted Forks
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monoshock With 118 mm Travel

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Brembo Braking System, Backlit Handlebar Controls
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Intelligent Meter

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street EMI
EMI9,438 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,39,100
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,39,100
Interest Amount
1,27,178
Payable Amount
5,66,278

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO other Variants

SEIEMMEZZO Scrambler

₹5.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,82,000
RTO
38,560
Insurance
25,402
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,45,962
EMI@11,735/mo
