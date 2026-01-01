|Engine
|649 cc
The SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street, is listed at ₹4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SEIEMMEZZO offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street is available in 2 colour options: Matte Grey, Indigo Blue.
The SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street is powered by a 649 cc engine.
In the SEIEMMEZZO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 priced between ₹3.94 Lakhs - 4.09 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 priced between ₹3.5 Lakhs - 3.78 Lakhs.
The SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Projector Headlights.