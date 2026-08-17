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ROYAL ENFIELD Continental GT 650

₹3.58 - 3.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 remains one of the most compelling cafe racer bikes in the Indian market for 2026. Combining retro charm with robust modern performance, it serves as a flagship offering for riders seeking a pure, engaging motorcycling experience.

Whether you are upgrading to your first multi-cylinder motorcycle or looking for a timeless weekend ride, here is a comprehensive breakdown of the 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, including its price, variants, specifications, and performance metrics.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price and Variants (2026)

For 2026, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is positioned competitively within the middleweight segment. The motorcycle is available in three distinct variants, allowing buyers to choose based on their aesthetic preferences and budget.

The ex-showroom (Delhi) price ranges from Rs. 3.58 Lakhs to Rs. 3.88 Lakhs.

  • Continental GT 650 Base: Rs. 3.58 Lakhs
  • Continental GT 650 Mid: Rs. 3.81 Lakhs
  • Continental GT 650 Top: Rs. 3.88 Lakhs

Note: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and may vary slightly based on the city and dealership.

Engine Performance and Key Specifications

At the heart of the Continental GT 650 is Royal Enfield's highly acclaimed parallel-twin engine. It delivers a smooth, torque-rich powerband that makes it equally capable of highway cruising and spirited canyon riding.

Here are the primary specifications for the 2026 model:

SpecificationDetail
Engine Capacity648 cc
Max Power47.45 PS
Max Torque52.3 Nm
Top Speed170 kmph
Mileage (Company Claimed)27 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Fuel TypePetrol
Kerb Weight214 kg

The 648cc engine offers a refined ride, while the 52.3 Nm of torque ensures brisk acceleration off the line. Despite its performance orientation, the company claims a respectable fuel efficiency of 27 kmpl, which is practical for a twin-cylinder motorcycle in this class.

Design, Colours, and Features

The Continental GT 650 stays true to its authentic cafe racer DNA. It features a sculpted tank, clip-on handlebars, and rear-set footpegs, resulting in an aggressive, sporty riding posture that connects the rider directly to the machine.

For the 2026 lineup, Royal Enfield offers the motorcycle in four distinct colourways:

  • Apex Grey
  • British Racing Green
  • Mr Clean (Chrome)
  • Rocker Red

Modern touches have been integrated seamlessly into the retro design. The bike comes equipped with a modern LED headlight for improved nighttime visibility and features an essential charging point for long rides. It rolls on spoke wheels with dual-channel disc brakes on both the front and rear, ensuring strong, reliable stopping power.

How the Continental GT 650 Compares to Rivals

The 650cc segment is highly competitive. Within its own family and against external rivals, the Continental GT 650 holds its ground as the dedicated cafe racer option.

When compared to the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (priced from Rs. 4.01 Lakhs), the GT 650 is lighter at 214 kg compared to the Shotgun's 240 kg, making it more nimble. It also competes against the Royal Enfield Bear 650 and the Bullet 650, offering a distinct, aggressive riding dynamic compared to their relaxed, cruiser-oriented setups.

Outside the brand, it faces competition from bikes like the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the Zontes GK350, but the Continental GT 650 remains unmatched for buyers specifically seeking a traditional, multi-cylinder cafe racer aesthetic coupled with a proven 648cc powerhouse.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    648 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    27 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    47.45 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    170 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    52.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    214 kg
View All Continental GT 650 SpecsView specs icon

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Variants

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 price starts at ₹ 3.58 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.88 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650's top variant is Top.
3 Variants Available
Continental GT 650 Base
₹3.58 Lakhs*
648 cc
170 kmph
Continental GT 650 Mid
₹3.81 Lakhs*
648 cc
170 kmph
Continental GT 650 Top
₹3.88 Lakhs*
648 cc
170 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 image
Rs. 3.58 LakhsOnwards-648 cc47.4 PS52.3 NmCafe Racer Bikes214 kg2119 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 imageRs. 4.01 LakhsOnwards
4.614
648 cc46.39 bhp52.3 NmCafe Racer Bikes 240 kg2170 mmDiscDiscAlloyContinental GT 650VSShotgun 650
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZOMoto Morini SEIEMMEZZO imageRs. 4.29 LakhsOnwards
4.3100
649 cc55.7 PS54 NmCafe Racer Bikes215 kg2150 mmDouble DiscDiscSpokeContinental GT 650VSSEIEMMEZZO
Zontes GK350Zontes GK350 imageRs. 3.22 LakhsOnwards
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348 cc38.52 PS32.8 NmCafe Racer Bikes188 kg2070 mmDiscDiscSpokeContinental GT 650VSGK350
Royal Enfield Bear 650Royal Enfield Bear 650 imageRs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards
4.83
648 cc47.4 PS56.5 NmCafe Racer Bikes216 kg2180 mmDiscDiscSpokeContinental GT 650VSBear 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650Royal Enfield Bullet 650 imageRs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
647.95 cc34.6 kW52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDisc-Continental GT 650VSBullet 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Images

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Image 1

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Colours

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Apex Grey
British Racing Green
Mr Clean
Rocker Red
Apex grey

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsShotgun 650
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsSEIEMMEZZO
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

3.9 Lakhs Onwards
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Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.22 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsGK350
Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsBear 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsBullet 650

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power47.45 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Max Torque52.3 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage27 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine648 cc
Max Speed170 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Continental GT 650 specs and features

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