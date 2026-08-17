The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 remains one of the most compelling cafe racer bikes in the Indian market for 2026. Combining retro charm with robust modern performance, it serves as a flagship offering for riders seeking a pure, engaging motorcycling experience.

Whether you are upgrading to your first multi-cylinder motorcycle or looking for a timeless weekend ride, here is a comprehensive breakdown of the 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, including its price, variants, specifications, and performance metrics.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price and Variants (2026)

For 2026, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is positioned competitively within the middleweight segment. The motorcycle is available in three distinct variants, allowing buyers to choose based on their aesthetic preferences and budget.

The ex-showroom (Delhi) price ranges from Rs. 3.58 Lakhs to Rs. 3.88 Lakhs.

Continental GT 650 Base: Rs. 3.58 Lakhs

Rs. 3.58 Lakhs Continental GT 650 Mid: Rs. 3.81 Lakhs

Rs. 3.81 Lakhs Continental GT 650 Top: Rs. 3.88 Lakhs

Note: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and may vary slightly based on the city and dealership.

Engine Performance and Key Specifications

At the heart of the Continental GT 650 is Royal Enfield's highly acclaimed parallel-twin engine. It delivers a smooth, torque-rich powerband that makes it equally capable of highway cruising and spirited canyon riding.

Here are the primary specifications for the 2026 model:

Specification Detail Engine Capacity 648 cc Max Power 47.45 PS Max Torque 52.3 Nm Top Speed 170 kmph Mileage (Company Claimed) 27 kmpl Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Kerb Weight 214 kg

The 648cc engine offers a refined ride, while the 52.3 Nm of torque ensures brisk acceleration off the line. Despite its performance orientation, the company claims a respectable fuel efficiency of 27 kmpl, which is practical for a twin-cylinder motorcycle in this class.

Design, Colours, and Features

The Continental GT 650 stays true to its authentic cafe racer DNA. It features a sculpted tank, clip-on handlebars, and rear-set footpegs, resulting in an aggressive, sporty riding posture that connects the rider directly to the machine.

For the 2026 lineup, Royal Enfield offers the motorcycle in four distinct colourways:

Apex Grey

British Racing Green

Mr Clean (Chrome)

Rocker Red

Modern touches have been integrated seamlessly into the retro design. The bike comes equipped with a modern LED headlight for improved nighttime visibility and features an essential charging point for long rides. It rolls on spoke wheels with dual-channel disc brakes on both the front and rear, ensuring strong, reliable stopping power.

How the Continental GT 650 Compares to Rivals

The 650cc segment is highly competitive. Within its own family and against external rivals, the Continental GT 650 holds its ground as the dedicated cafe racer option.

When compared to the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (priced from Rs. 4.01 Lakhs), the GT 650 is lighter at 214 kg compared to the Shotgun's 240 kg, making it more nimble. It also competes against the Royal Enfield Bear 650 and the Bullet 650, offering a distinct, aggressive riding dynamic compared to their relaxed, cruiser-oriented setups.

Outside the brand, it faces competition from bikes like the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the Zontes GK350, but the Continental GT 650 remains unmatched for buyers specifically seeking a traditional, multi-cylinder cafe racer aesthetic coupled with a proven 648cc powerhouse.