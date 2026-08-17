Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Key Specs
- Engine648 cc
- Mileage27 kmpl
- Power47.45 ps
- Speed170 kmph
- Max Torque52.3 Nm
- Kerb Weight214 kg
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 remains one of the most compelling cafe racer bikes in the Indian market for 2026. Combining retro charm with robust modern performance, it serves as a flagship offering for riders seeking a pure, engaging motorcycling experience.
Whether you are upgrading to your first multi-cylinder motorcycle or looking for a timeless weekend ride, here is a comprehensive breakdown of the 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, including its price, variants, specifications, and performance metrics.
For 2026, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is positioned competitively within the middleweight segment. The motorcycle is available in three distinct variants, allowing buyers to choose based on their aesthetic preferences and budget.
The ex-showroom (Delhi) price ranges from Rs. 3.58 Lakhs to Rs. 3.88 Lakhs.
Note: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and may vary slightly based on the city and dealership.
At the heart of the Continental GT 650 is Royal Enfield's highly acclaimed parallel-twin engine. It delivers a smooth, torque-rich powerband that makes it equally capable of highway cruising and spirited canyon riding.
Here are the primary specifications for the 2026 model:
|Specification
|Detail
|Engine Capacity
|648 cc
|Max Power
|47.45 PS
|Max Torque
|52.3 Nm
|Top Speed
|170 kmph
|Mileage (Company Claimed)
|27 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Kerb Weight
|214 kg
The 648cc engine offers a refined ride, while the 52.3 Nm of torque ensures brisk acceleration off the line. Despite its performance orientation, the company claims a respectable fuel efficiency of 27 kmpl, which is practical for a twin-cylinder motorcycle in this class.
The Continental GT 650 stays true to its authentic cafe racer DNA. It features a sculpted tank, clip-on handlebars, and rear-set footpegs, resulting in an aggressive, sporty riding posture that connects the rider directly to the machine.
For the 2026 lineup, Royal Enfield offers the motorcycle in four distinct colourways:
Modern touches have been integrated seamlessly into the retro design. The bike comes equipped with a modern LED headlight for improved nighttime visibility and features an essential charging point for long rides. It rolls on spoke wheels with dual-channel disc brakes on both the front and rear, ensuring strong, reliable stopping power.
The 650cc segment is highly competitive. Within its own family and against external rivals, the Continental GT 650 holds its ground as the dedicated cafe racer option.
When compared to the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (priced from Rs. 4.01 Lakhs), the GT 650 is lighter at 214 kg compared to the Shotgun's 240 kg, making it more nimble. It also competes against the Royal Enfield Bear 650 and the Bullet 650, offering a distinct, aggressive riding dynamic compared to their relaxed, cruiser-oriented setups.
Outside the brand, it faces competition from bikes like the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the Zontes GK350, but the Continental GT 650 remains unmatched for buyers specifically seeking a traditional, multi-cylinder cafe racer aesthetic coupled with a proven 648cc powerhouse.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
|Rs. 3.58 LakhsOnwards
|-
|648 cc
|47.4 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|214 kg
|2119 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
|Rs. 4.01 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|46.39 bhp
|52.3 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|240 kg
|2170 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Continental GT 650VSShotgun 650
|Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
|Rs. 4.29 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|55.7 PS
|54 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|215 kg
|2150 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Continental GT 650VSSEIEMMEZZO
|Zontes GK350
|Rs. 3.22 LakhsOnwards
|348 cc
|38.52 PS
|32.8 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|188 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Continental GT 650VSGK350
|Royal Enfield Bear 650
|Rs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|47.4 PS
|56.5 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|216 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Continental GT 650VSBear 650
|Royal Enfield Bullet 650
|Rs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|34.6 kW
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|243 kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Continental GT 650VSBullet 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|47.45 PS
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Max Torque
|52.3 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|27 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|648 cc
|Max Speed
|170 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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