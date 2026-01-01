|Engine
|648 cc
The Continental GT 650 Base, is listed at ₹4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Continental GT 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Continental GT 650 Base is available in 4 colour options: Apex Grey, British Racing Green, Mr Clean, Rocker Red.
The Continental GT 650 Base is powered by a 648 cc engine.
In the Continental GT 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 priced between ₹4.01 Lakhs - 5.75 Lakhs or the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO priced between ₹4.29 Lakhs - 4.82 Lakhs.
The Continental GT 650 Base has Low Battery Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Hazard Light Switch, Roadside Assistance, Gear Position Indicator and USB Charging Port.