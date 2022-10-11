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MOTO MORINI SEIEMMEZZO Matte Grey Colour

₹4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹8699
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

SEIEMMEZZO Matte Grey Colour

Matte Grey
Indigo Blue
Matte grey

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Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Images

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Image 1
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