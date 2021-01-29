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Leoncino 500
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BENELLI
Leoncino 500 Steel Grey Colour
₹4.99 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹10118
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Leoncino 500 Steel Grey Colour
Steel grey
Explore Color Options For Leoncino 500 Alternatives
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Leoncino 500
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Eliminator
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₹
3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
+2
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Super Meteor 650 Colours
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₹
4.07 Lakhs Onwards
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V302C Colours
Benelli Leoncino 500 Images
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Leoncino 500 Images
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Colours