In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|Eliminator
|Brand
|Benelli
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|45 PS PS