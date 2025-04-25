Kawasaki Eliminator, ZX-4R and Ninja 300 get benefits of up to 40,000. Check details

HT Auto
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Apr 2025, 15:47 PM
2025 Kawasaki Eliminator
Kawasaki has announced benefits on several of its motorcycles. The latest social posts reveal that the company is offering benefits on the Eliminator, ZX-4R and Ninja 300. It is important to note that these offers are applicable till May 2025 and till the stocks last. Interested customers can visit their nearest dealerships as they would be able to provide more detailed information about the motorcycles.

Kawasaki Eliminator

The Eliminator gets an EMI cashback of 20,000 or free insurance worth 20,000. At the heart of the 2025 Eliminator is a 451cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine, engineered for smooth power delivery and responsive acceleration. Featuring a DOHC 8-valve setup, the engine delivers a healthy 45 PS at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. A compression ratio of 11.3:1, combined with fuel injection via dual 32mm injectors, ensures crisp throttle response and efficient combustion.

Also Read : 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition launched at 7.27 lakh

Kawasaki ZX-4R

Kawasaki ZX-4R gets flat 40,000 off on ex-showroom price. Powering the ZX-4R is a 399 cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor that puts out 75 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The power output is increased to 78 bhp with RAM air intake.

Kawasaki Ninja 300

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is being offered with a discount of 25,000. The bike draws power from a liquid-cooled, four-stroke parallel twin 296 cc DOHC, eight-valve engine with a fuel-injection system that churns out 39 PS of peak power and 26.1 Nm of maximum torque.

Also Read : MY2025 Kawasaki Eliminator launched, gets a price hike of 14,000

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

This litre-class sportbike comes with a discount of Rs. 30,000. This benefit is provided as an EMI cashback voucher, which can be applied to the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle. The ex-showroom price for the Ninja ZX-10R is Rs. 18.50 lakh.

The Kawasaki ZX-10R is equipped with a 998 cc inline-four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm, which can increase to 210 bhp at the same rpm with the RAM Air intake. It generates a torque of 114.9Nm at 11,400 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission that includes a standard bi-directional quick shifter. Among its features are a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, various riding modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, engine brake control, and traction control.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2025, 15:47 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki India Eliminator ZX4R Ninja 300 ZX10R

