Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Which one will you pick

The Indian mid-size cruiser segment has gained new contenders with the arrival of the Honda Rebel 500, which goes up against the Kawasaki Eliminator 500. While both motorcycles sit in a similar price bracket and share some common foundations, their design, ergonomics, and equipment cater to distinct rider expectations. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of how the two compare across design, performance, features, and value.

The Honda Rebel 500 is offered in one Standard variation priced at ₹ 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 also comes in a single variant, but is priced slightly higher at ₹ 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Design

The Honda Rebel 500 design is clearly influenced by the bobber style. The low stance, chunky front and rear tires and minimalist look give you a distinct feel of a traditional motorcycle. The matte black finish, and simplicity of features, gives it a retro feel, and the low profile makes it less of a gap for the new riders.

Kawasaki opted for a contemporary design and the soft teardrop tank, sharp LED lighting, and sharper details suggest a more aggressive flair. The upright seating position, forward foot pegs and longer wheel base suggest a big motorcycle, and both motorcycles capture uniqueness. The Rebel represents a minimalist design while the Eliminator offers a more stylised, modern approach.

Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Specs

Even though both bikes use liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engines and 6-speed gearboxes, some very fine differences in their specifications influence the riding characteristics. The Rebel 500 gets the larger 471cc engine producing 45.5 bhp and 43.3 Nm of torque. It's tuned for relaxed cruising, whether you're on the city street or the highway to work.

The Eliminator 500 has the slightly smaller 451cc engine, making 44 bhp and 42.6 Nm but has a slipper clutch as well as refinements in the gearing, making it a bit more responsive to quick gear changes. Neither bike is a full performance bike by any stretch, but the Eliminator makes a slightly better case for flexible dynamics.

Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Features and equipment

The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 stands out in terms of tech. It features an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app, which brings smartphone pairing, ride logs, and notification alerts. The bike also includes LED lighting all around, a preload-adjustable monoshock, and a chunkier 310mm front disc for added braking confidence.

By contrast, the Honda Rebel 500 prioritises simplicity. Its instrument panel is a simple monochrome affair showing the necessary information, and its round headlamp fits into the retro aesthetic. Twin rear shock absorbers and a 296mm front disc emphasise a no-frills configuration prioritising daily usability.

Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Price

