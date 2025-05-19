PriceSpecs & FeaturesImages
Honda Rebel 500 Fornt Right View1/14
JUST LAUNCHED

HONDA Rebel 500

Launch Date: 19 May 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
5.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceGet on road price[object Object]Delhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Rebel 500 Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 451.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Rebel 500: 471.0 cc

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 40.37 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

Rebel 500: 46.22 ps

Category average

View all Rebel 500 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Honda Rebel 500 Latest Update

Latest News:

Honda Rebel 500 Price:

Honda Rebel 500 is priced at Rs. 5.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Honda Rebel 500?

The Honda Rebel 500 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Honda Rebel 500 colour options?

Honda Rebel 500 comes in one colour options: Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda Rebel 500?

Honda Rebel 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 471 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda Rebel 500?

Honda Rebel 500 rivals are Kawasaki Eliminator, Keeway V302C.

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Rebel 500.
Honda Rebel 500
Kawasaki Eliminator
VS
Honda Rebel 500Select model
Kawasaki EliminatorSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right Side View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Honda Rebel 500 Variants
Honda Rebel 500 price starts at ₹ 5.12 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Rebel 500 STD
₹5.12 Lakhs*
471 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda Rebel 500 Images

Honda Rebel 500 Image 1
Honda Rebel 500 Image 2
Honda Rebel 500 Image 3
Honda Rebel 500 Image 4
Honda Rebel 500 Image 5
Honda Rebel 500 Image 6
Honda Rebel 500 Image 7
Honda Rebel 500 Image 8
Honda Rebel 500 Image 9
Honda Rebel 500 Image 10
Honda Rebel 500 Image 11
Honda Rebel 500 Image 12
Honda Rebel 500 Image 13
Honda Rebel 500 Image 14

Honda Rebel 500 Specifications and Features

Max Power46.22 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque43.3 Nm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine471 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Rebel 500 specs and features

Honda Rebel 500 comparison with similar bikes

Honda Rebel 500
Kawasaki Eliminator
Keeway V302C
Honda Rebel 500
Honda Rebel 500
Kawasaki Eliminator
Kawasaki Eliminator
Keeway V302C
Keeway V302C
₹5.12 Lakhs*
₹5.62 Lakhs*
₹4.29 Lakhs*
Power
46.22 PS
Power
45 PS
Power
29.9 PS
Torque
43.3 Nm
Torque
42.6 Nm
Torque
26.5 Nm
Engine
471 cc
Engine
451 cc
Engine
298 cc
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
176 kg
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Length
2205 mm
Length
2250 mm
Length
2120 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingRebel 500 vs EliminatorRebel 500 vs V302C

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Honda Rebel 500 News

View all
 Honda Rebel 500 News

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Honda Rebel 500 FAQs

Honda Rebel 500 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Honda Rebel 500 boasts a 471 cc engine, generating a max power of 46.22 PS.
The Honda Rebel 500 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 5.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.37 - 3.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Classic 650 Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Goan Classic 350 Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Classic 350 Price in Delhi
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
42 FJ Price in Delhi
Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Speed Twin 1200 Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Cruiser Bikes