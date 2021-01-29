Leoncino 500PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageImages

BENELLI Leoncino 500 Red Colour

₹4.99 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹10118
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Leoncino 500 Red Colour

Red
Steel Grey
Red

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Benelli Leoncino 500 Images

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