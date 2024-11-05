Royal Enfield Bear 650 Price: Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between Rs. 3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Royal Enfield Bear 650? The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is available in 5 variants - Broadwalk White, Wild Honey, Petrol Green, Golden Shadow, Two Four Nine. What are the Royal Enfield Bear 650 colour options? Royal Enfield Bear 650 comes in five colour options: Boardwalk White, Golden Shadow, Petrol Green, Two Four Nine, Wild Honey. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Royal Enfield Bear 650? Royal Enfield Bear 650 comes with 648 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of Royal Enfield Bear 650? Royal Enfield Bear 650 rivals are Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, Zontes GK350, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.