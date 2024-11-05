HT Auto
search icon
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front Left View
1/14
JUST LAUNCHED
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front Right View
2/14
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front View
3/14
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Left View
4/14
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Rear Left View
5/14
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/14

ROYAL ENFIELD Bear 650

Launch Date: 5 Nov 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Colours
Variants
Variants

Bear 650 Key Specs

Power

Segment Average: 47.01 ps

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Bear 650: 47.4 ps

Segment average

View all Bear 650 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Royal Enfield Bear 650

Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched at ₹3.39 lakh. Key highlights
  • Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched in India, priced at ₹3.39 lakh

    • Royal Enfield Bear 650 Price: Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between Rs. 3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Royal Enfield Bear 650? The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is available in 5 variants - Broadwalk White, Wild Honey, Petrol Green, Golden Shadow, Two Four Nine. What are the Royal Enfield Bear 650 colour options? Royal Enfield Bear 650 comes in five colour options: Boardwalk White, Golden Shadow, Petrol Green, Two Four Nine, Wild Honey. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Royal Enfield Bear 650? Royal Enfield Bear 650 comes with 648 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of Royal Enfield Bear 650? Royal Enfield Bear 650 rivals are Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, Zontes GK350, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

    rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Bear 650.
    Royal Enfield Bear 650
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
    VS
    Royal Enfield Bear 650
    Select model
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Seat View
    Headlight View
    Front Left View
    Rear Left View
    Rear Right View
    Rear View
    Front Right View
    Left View
    Right View
    +View more
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

    3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bear 650vsContinental GT 650
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bear 650vsShotgun 650
    UPCOMING
    Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

    Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

    3.5 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Zontes GK350

    Zontes GK350

    3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bear 650vsGK350
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    2.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bear 650vsSvartpilen 401
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Variants

    Royal Enfield Bear 650 price starts at ₹ 3.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Bear 650 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Bear 650's top variant is Two Four Nine.

    5 Variants Available
    ₹3.39 Lakhs*
    Engine
    648 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 12 Ah
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹3.44 Lakhs*
    Engine
    648 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 12 Ah
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹3.44 Lakhs*
    Engine
    648 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 12 Ah
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹3.51 Lakhs*
    Engine
    648 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 12 Ah
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹3.59 Lakhs*
    Engine
    648 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 12 Ah
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Images

    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 1
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 2
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 3
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 4
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 5
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 6
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 7
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 8
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 9
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 10
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 11
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 12
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 13
    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Image 14
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Royal Enfield Bear 650 Specifications and Features

    Max Power47.4 PS
    Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    HeadlightLED
    Engine648 cc
    View all Bear 650 specs and features

    Royal Enfield Bear 650 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Royal Enfield Bear 650
    		Royal Enfield Continental GT 650Royal Enfield Shotgun 650Zontes GK350Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
    ₹3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
    ₹3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    ₹3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
    ₹2.92 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    4 out of 5
    Engine
    648 cc
    647.95 cc
    648 cc
    348 cc
    398.63 cc
    Mileage
    -
    27 kmpl
    22 kmpl
    26.7 kmpl
    29 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    Dual Channel
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Bear 650 News

    The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 shares its underpinning with the Interceptor 650.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched at 3.39 lakh. Key highlights
    6 Nov 2024
    The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is the new scrambler-styled offering based on the 650 platform
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched in India, priced at 3.39 lakh
    5 Nov 2024
    The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 shares its underpinning with the Interceptor 650. However, the rear springs of the new motorcycle are different in order to provide increased travel, complemented by upside-down forks at the front.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 colour options revealed. Check them out
    31 Oct 2024
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will use the same engine as the other 650 cc motorcycles in the portfolio of the company.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 to make its global debut November 5
    28 Oct 2024
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will share its platform with the Interceptor.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 teased officially, will unveil on November 5
    26 Oct 2024
    View all
     Royal Enfield Bear 650 News
    Explore Other Options

    Royal Enfield Bear 650 FAQs

    The top variant of Royal Enfield Bear 650 is the Two Four Nine.
    The Royal Enfield Bear 650 boasts a 648 cc engine, generating a max power of 47.4 PS.
    The Royal Enfield Bear 650 offers 5 variants. The lowest variant, Broadwalk White is priced at Rs. 3.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Two Four Nine is priced at Rs. 3.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Bear 650

    Royal Enfield Bear 650

    3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar N125

    Bajaj Pulsar N125

    94,707 - 98,707
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

    Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

    1.7 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Suzuki GSX-8R

    Suzuki GSX-8R

    9.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW CE-02

    BMW CE-02

    4.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Oben Rorr EZ

    Oben Rorr EZ

    1.1 - 1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

    2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    KTM 390 Adventure 2024

    KTM 390 Adventure 2024

    3.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Cafe Racer Bikes

    Benelli Leoncino 500

    Benelli Leoncino 500

    5.6 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Leoncino 500 Price in Delhi
    Ducati Scrambler 800

    Ducati Scrambler 800

    7.89 - 9.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Scrambler 800 Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

    Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

    20.99 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    UPCOMING
    Norton Dominator

    Norton Dominator

    23.7 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    UPCOMING
    BMW R NineT Racer

    BMW R NineT Racer

    16.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    View all
     Popular Cafe Racer Bikes