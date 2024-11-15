Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 in mind? Key highlights of the scrambler to consider
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 has been recently launched in India at a starting price of ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going up to ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bear 650 is based on the foundations of the Interceptor 650, and one could argue that it is just the foundations that have remained on the bike. It is built in a typical scrambler fashion as an homage to the youngest-ever winner of the brutal Big Bear Run in California, who completed the desert race on a 500cc Royal Enfield Fury.
The motorcycle manufacturer has lately been diverting its focus towards its premium offerings, and to that end, it has introduced multiple products which are based on the 650 platform. With this, the Interceptor Bear 650 becomes the fifth motorcycle based on the 650 platform to be launched in India. If you are interested in the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650, here are some key highlights to consider before making your decision:
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 takes design cues from the scramblers of the 1960s and 1970s. It looks like a more stripped-down Roya Enfield Interceptor 650 that features only the bare essentials while being more capable of handling rough terrain. The Bear 650 puts on a new paint scheme, and a scrambler-pattern seat. It comes equipped with all-LED lighting and features a full-colour TFT screen with an in-built navigation system borrowed from the new Himalayan.
The Bear 650 features 43 mm Showa USD front forks with 130 mm of travel, while the rear end gets new twin shocks with 115 mm of travel. The bike gets a 320 mm large front disc brake and sports a switchable dual-channel ABS. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear multi-spoke wheels with dual-purpose tyres. The ground clearance stands at 184 mm, while the seat height has gone up to 830 mm, which is the tallest on any Royal Enfield 650 motorcycle.
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is driven by the same 648 cc parallel-twin that powers the regular Interceptor 650. This unit has been tuned to deliver 47 bhp peak power at 7,150 rpm and 57 Nm of maximum torque at 5,150 rpm. The new scrambler generates 5 Nm of additional torque over the standard Interceptor and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
