Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 in mind? Key highlights of the scrambler to consider

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 has been recently launched in India at a starting price of ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going up to ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bear 650 is based on the foundations of the Interceptor 650, and one could argue that it is just the foundations that have remained on the bike. It is built in a typical scrambler fashion as an homage to the youngest-ever winner of the brutal Big Bear Run in California, who completed the desert race on a 500cc Royal Enfield Fury.

The motorcycle manufacturer has lately been diverting its focus towards its premium offerings, and to that end, it has introduced multiple products which are based on the 650 platform. With this, the Interceptor Bear 650 becomes the fifth motorcycle based on the 650 platform to be launched in India. If you are interested in the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650, here are some key highlights to consider before making your decision: