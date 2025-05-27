2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Five price-wise rivals to consider

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 was recently launched in India with an ex-showroom price tag of ₹3.80 lakh. While the bike brings a few updates at a reduced price, it remains costlier in the face of its better-equipped segment rivals. It arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) despite previous speculations around local assembly and commands a slight premium over its rivals as a result. In the Versys-X 300’s price range, buyers can even find entry-level sportbikes and naked streetfighters with better features and a lower price tag. If you are interested in the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 but wish to consider further options, here are five alternatives that you can get for a similar price:

From a better-equipped off-roader to bigger cruisers and twin-cylinder sports bikes, here are five motorcycles that you can buy for the price of the 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300.

1 KTM 390 Adventure: Engine 398.63 cc View Offers View More Details The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is a direct rival to the Versys-X 300 while being more affordable at ₹3.68 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a more off-road-focused ADV that features a design inspired by KTM’s Dakar bikes and is driven by the new 398.63 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It makes 45 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, offering higher power delivery over the Versys. The 390 Adventure is underpinned by a new steel trellis frame with 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear, both with 230 mm of travel. Braking duties are taken care of by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with ByBre radial calipers. The ADV brings a range of features such as cornering traction control, off-road ABS, and cruise control.

2 Royal Enfield Bear 650: View Offers View More Details If you don’t want to go down the route of serious adventure touring, but wish to retain versatility and off-road fun, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is an option to consider. Priced from ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), this is the scrambler version of the Interceptor 650 with better suspension hardware and more ground clearance. Powered by the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, the Bear 650 makes 46.7 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 56.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm. The scrambler is built around a double cradle frame with 43 mm upside-down telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shocks. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS, which is switchable at the rear. The Bear 650 features LED units all around and provides the rider with a four-inch round Tripper dash with smartphone connectivity, navigation, and media controls.

3 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine 648 cc View Offers View More Details In case cruiser bikes are more of your thing, the Royal Enfied Super Meteor 650 is a worthwhile option to consider. Priced from ₹3.68 lakh (ex-showroom), the Super Meteor 650 brings a more laidback approach to riding with its low-slung wide seat, wide cruiser-style handlebars, a curvy fuel tank and twin-sided exhaust pipes. It features a tall windscreen and a pillion backrest for long-distance touring comfort. The Super Meteor is powered by the same 648 cc engine fitted in the Bear 650. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, it is tuned for 46.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. The Super Meteor 650 is underpinned by a steel tubular spine frame with 43 mm USD front forks and pre-load adjustable twin-rear shocks. It rides on alloy wheels fitted with a 320 mm front disc and a 300 mm rear disc. The bike features dual-channel ABS and gets a digi-analogue LCD display with a built-in Tripper navigation module.

4 Yamaha YZF-R3: Sportbikes offer a greater sense of thrill over tourers and cruisers, and if that is your thing, the Yamah YZF-R3 is positioned as the better choice. Priced at ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the R3 is an entry-level sports bike powered by a 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This high-revving motor makes 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The R3 is underpinned by a diamond frame with USD front forks and a rear monoshock with a swingarm. It rides on 17-inch alloys with a 298 mm front disc and a 200 mm rear disc supported by dual-channel ABS.

5 Aprilia Tuono 457: Engine 457 cc View Offers View More Details If you are more interested in the bolder look and performance of naked streetfighters, the new Aprilia Tuono 457 is a great alternative to consider. This is the stripped-down version of the RS 457 sportsbike with wide handlebars that bring a more upright riding position. Priced at ₹3.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike is powered by the same 457 cc twin-cylinder engine carried over from the RS. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the motor makes 47.6 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The Tuono 457 is underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame with 41 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both adjustable for preload. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with a 320 mm floating disc at the front and a 220 disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. It gets full LED lighting all around and features a five-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and media controls.

