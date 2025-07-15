HT Auto
Triumph Thruxton 400
UPCOMING

TRIUMPH Thruxton 400

Exp. Launch on 15 Jul 2025
2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs*Expected price
Thruxton 400 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 440.0 cc

Thruxton 400: 398.15 cc

Power

Category Average: 33.21 ps

Thruxton 400: 40.0 ps

Category average

About Triumph Thruxton 400

Thruxton 400 Launch Date

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is expected to launch on 15th Jul 2025.

Thruxton 400 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 398.15 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol

Thruxton 400 Rivals

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson 350, Harley-Davidson X440 and QJ Motor SRC 500 are sought to be the major rivals to Triumph Thruxton 400.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Alternatives

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.93 Lakhs
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson 350

Harley-Davidson 350

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
QJ Motor SRC 500

QJ Motor SRC 500

2.39 Lakhs Onwards
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs
Triumph Thruxton 400 Images

Triumph Thruxton 400 Specifications and Features

Max Power40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
HeadlightLED
Engine398.15 cc

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph News

Bajaj Auto has just published its results for the third quarter of FY 2025.
Chetak Electric and Triumph help Bajaj Auto grow by 6 per cent in Q3 of FY 2025
28 Jan 2025
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes is slated to launch in the Indian markets soon.
Triumph 1200 Speed Triple RS unveiled in India. Check its engine, specs and features
28 Jan 2025
The 2025 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS arrive with new cycle parts for better handling dynamics and overall enhanced performance
New-gen Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & Twin Speed 1200 RS launched in India, priced from 12.75 lakh
28 Jan 2025
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 has been listed on the official website and will soon go on sale.
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch
25 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 12: Mercedes-Benz India expansion plan, Triumph Scrambler 400X offer & more
13 Jan 2025
Explore Other Options

Triumph Thruxton 400 FAQs

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.6-2.9 Lakhs.
The Triumph Thruxton 400 is expected to launch on 15th Jul 2025, introducing a new addition to the 398.15 cc segment.
The Triumph Thruxton 400 features a 398.15 cc engine delivering a powerful 40 PS @ 8000 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
The Triumph Thruxton 400 faces competition from the likes of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Triumph Speed 400 in the 398.15 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Keeway K300 SF

Keeway K300 SF

1.69 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Scram 440

Royal Enfield Scram 440

2.08 - 2.15 Lakhs
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

83,080 - 85,878
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

21.1 - 25.6 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2025

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Popular Cafe Racer Bikes

Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.93 Lakhs
Ducati Scrambler 800

Ducati Scrambler 800

10.39 - 12 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.43 Lakhs
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs
