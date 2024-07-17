HT Auto
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

ROYAL ENFIELD Guerrilla 450

Launch Date: 17 Jul 2024
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Key Specs
Engine452 cc
Mileage29.5 kmpl
View all Guerrilla 450 specs and features

About Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose
  • 2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Variants explained

    • Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the newest motorcycle from the brand in the Indian market. It can be considered as a roadster version of the Himalayan 450. The Guerrilla 450 shares its underpinnings with the Himalayan 450 However, there are a few differences. The Guerrilla 450 is a roadster whereas the Himalayan 450 is an adventure tourer.

    There are three variants and five colour options on offer. The variants are Analogue, Dash and Flash and colour options on offer are Smoke Silver, Playa Black, Gold Dip, Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue. The base variant gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with a small digital readout and a Tripper pod whereas the higher variants come with an LCD display that is carried forward from the Himalayan 450.

    Powering the Guerrilla 450 is the Sherpa 450 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It puts out 39 bhp and 40 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 29.5 kmpl.

    What is the price of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is priced between Rs 2.39 lakh and Rs 2.54 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Analogue variant costs Rs 2.39 lakh, Dash is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh and the Flash variant costs Rs 2.54 lakh.

    When was the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched?

    Royal Enfield launched Guerrilla 450 on 17th July 2024.

    How many variants are there of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

    There are three variants of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 - Analogue, Dash and Flash.

    What are the colour options of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes in five color options. There is Smoke Silver, Playa Black, Gold Dip, Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue.

    What features are available in the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes with LED lighting all around. There is a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and Google Maps whereas the lower variant gets an analogue speedometer with a small digital readout. There are ride-by-wire, riding modes, hazard lamps, a USB port and dual-channel ABS.

    What is the seat height of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has a seat height of 780 mm which is 45 mm lower than the Himalayan 450.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

    The 452 cc Sherpa engine is shared with the Himalayan 450. It puts out around 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It runs on a different map when compared to the Himalayan 450. The gearbox is the same 6-speed unit with a slip-and-assist clutch. But there is a different sprocket at the rear.

    Royal Enfield is using a steel twin-spar tubular frame that uses the engine as a stressed member. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that are developed by Showa.

    There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer that are wrapped by tyres that are sourced from Ceat. Braking duties are performed by a 310 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has a kerb weight of 185 kg. The motorcycle comes with a single-piece seat. The fuel tank capacity is 11 litres.

    What is the mileage of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

    Royal Enfield claims the Guerrilla 450 delivers a mileage of 29.5 kmpl.

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Variants

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 price starts at ₹ 2.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450's top variant is Flash.

    3 Variants Available
    ₹2.39 Lakhs*
    Engine
    452 cc
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 8AH
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹2.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    452 cc
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 8AH
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹2.54 Lakhs*
    Engine
    452 cc
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 8AH
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    view more icon
    View More
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications and Features

    Max Power40.02 bhp
    Body TypeRoadster
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage29.5 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine452 cc
    View all Guerrilla 450 specs and features

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 News

    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 both compete in the 400 cc motorcycle segment
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose
    23 Jul 2024
    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
    2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Variants explained
    21 Jul 2024
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 fully accessorized in Brava Blue colour.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 accessories revealed. Check what is on offer
    19 Jul 2024
    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 takes on a host of offerings in the 400-500 cc segment and is the most accessible 450 cc bike from the manufacturer
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison
    18 Jul 2024
    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched: Key highlights
    18 Jul 2024
    Royal Enfield Videos

    Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
    13 Aug 2024
    The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
    2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
    8 Aug 2024
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
    15 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 FAQs

    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 offers a mileage of 29.5 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Roadster.
    The top variant of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the Flash.
    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 boasts a 452 cc engine, generating a max power of 40.02 bhp.
    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, Analogue is priced at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Flash is priced at Rs. 2.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

