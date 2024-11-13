Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 starts reaching dealerships. Deliveries to start soon

HT Auto
  • Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 uses the same engine as the other 650 cc motorcycles of the brand.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 in Wild Honey colour scheme. (Facebook/RoyalEnfield.ASARiders)
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 in Wild Honey colour scheme.

Royal Enfield recently launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market. The motorcycle has now started reaching dealerships for the customers to check out. It can be expected that the deliveries of the new scrambler will start soon. The new motorcycle is originally based on the Interceptor 650 and is priced between 3.39 lakh and 3.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650?

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 uses the same 648 cc parallel-twin air-oil cooled engine that is doing duty on other 650 cc motorcycles. It puts out 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 57 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm, 5 Nm more than the Interceptor 650. The torque output is slightly higher because of the new 2-in-one exhaust setup which we are seeing for the first time on any RE 650 cc motorcycle.

What are the hardware components of the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650?

The RE Interceptor Bear 650 features upgraded hardware, including 43 mm Showa USD front forks that provide 130 mm of travel. The rear is equipped with new twin shock absorbers offering 115 mm of travel. The motorcycle boasts a ground clearance of 184 mm, and the seat height has been increased to 830 mm, making it the tallest option among the RE 650 models. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends. Unfortunately, there are no tubeless spoked wheels on offer so the new dual-purpose tyres are using tubes.

(Read more: EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Classic 650 unveiled, bookings open from …)

What is the kerb weight of the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650?

The Bear 650 has a kerb weight of 216 kg, 2 kg less than the Interceptor.

What are the features of the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650?

The bike is fitted with switchable dual-channel ABS, and it now includes a full-colour TFT display with an integrated navigation system, a feature carried over from the new Himalayan 450. There is LED lighting all around.

What are the colours of the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650?

The Interceptor Bear 650 is sold in five colour schemes. They are Boardwalk White, Petrol Green, Wild Honey, Golden Shadow and Two Four Nine.

First Published Date: 13 Nov 2024, 06:41 AM IST
