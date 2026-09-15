Uno Minda to invest 1,415 crore in four manufacturing expansion projects

Uno Minda has announced four capacity expansion and plant consolidation projects across its automotive components business, with a combined proposed investment of around ₹1,415 crore. The projects cover aluminium casting, two-wheeler alloy wheels, moulding, and interior, exterior and sealing systems.

The company will set up a new aluminium casting facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with an estimated investment of ₹510 crore. The greenfield plant will be built on an existing land parcel on Thally Road, as the company’s current Hosur facility has reached its expansion limits.

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The new facility will increase aluminium casting capacity at the Hosur location from around 13,000 MT to 34,000 MT at peak. The project will be implemented in phases over the next three years, with the first phase expected to start production by Q4 FY28. Uno Minda plans to consolidate and relocate its existing Hosur operations to the new facility by Q1 FY29.

The plant will produce structural and general-purpose aluminium castings for two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, including applications for electric vehicles and powertrains. It will also have capacity for around 1 million high-pressure die-cast (HPDC) two-wheeler alloy wheels.

New two-wheeler alloy wheel plant in Haryana

Uno Minda’s board has approved a 3.3 million-unit two-wheeler alloy wheel plant at Kharkhoda, Haryana. The project involves setting up new capacity of 3.3 million units, including the relocation of 2 million units of existing capacity from Supa, Maharashtra.

The company has estimated additional capital expenditure of ₹155 crore for the project. Construction will be carried out in phases over the next two years, with the first phase expected to begin production by Q4 FY28. The Kharkhoda facility will be located on an existing large land parcel next to Uno Minda’s other operational and upcoming plants.

Moulding capacity to be expanded in Bengaluru

Uno Minda Kyoraku Limited, a subsidiary of Uno Minda, will expand its moulding facility in Bengaluru. The company has earmarked around ₹80 crore for the expansion, which is expected to become operational by Q1 FY28.

Also Read : Uno Minda Q4 profit rises 22% as FY26 revenue crosses ₹19,500 crore

Toyoda Gosei JV to invest ₹ 670 crore in Maharashtra plant

Toyoda Gosei South India Private Limited, Uno Minda’s joint venture with Japan’s Toyoda Gosei, will establish a new manufacturing plant at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (CSN), Maharashtra. The plant will manufacture interior and exterior automotive parts, airbags, hoses and body sealing components. The project has an estimated investment of around ₹670 crore and is expected to start operations by Q4 FY29.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility will be Toyoda Gosei South India’s third plant in India, after its facilities at Bidadi and Harohalli in Karnataka. Uno Minda said the project is supported by new customer orders. Together, the four projects will add manufacturing capacity across Uno Minda’s aluminium casting, alloy wheel, moulding, and interior and exterior component businesses.

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