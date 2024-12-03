HT Auto
Royal Enfield Starts Delivering Bear 650, A Scrambler Version Of Interceptor 650 Across India

Royal Enfield Bear 650 deliveries begin in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2024, 09:46 AM
  • Royal Enfield Bear 650 is the latest offering from the brand carrying a 650 cc engine and it is based on Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650
Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market. The motorcycle was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024. The manufacturer is focusing on expanding its 650 cc portfolio to expand its market share.
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 comes taking design cues from the scramblers of the 1960s and 1970s. The motorcycle looks like a modified version of the Roya Enfield Interceptor 650. 
There’s a new paint scheme, a scrambler-styled seat and a number board on the side panels. The bike also gets upgraded to all-LED lighting and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with dual-purpose MRF Nylorex tyres.
Power on the INT Bear 650 will come from the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 57 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm, 5 Nm more than the INT 650, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 
The bike also gets a new two-into-one exhaust system that helps bring the weight down on the bike. The Bear 650 has a kerb weight of 216 kg, 2 kg less than the Interceptor. The new exhaust has also helped boost the torque output as well.
At the rear, there is a new set of LED turn indicators and the tail light is now circular in shape. The side panel is also new whereas the fuel tank has been retained from the Interceptor.
The RE Interceptor Bear 650 gets upgraded hardware including 43 mm Showa USD front forks with 130 mm of travel, while the rear gets new twin shock absorbers with 115 mm of travel.
The bike also gets switchable dual-channel ABS, while a full-colour TFT screen with the in-built navigation system has been introduced from the new Himalayan.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.39 lakh, and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 
The new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 does not have a direct rival and brings a different flair to the middleweight category. The motorcycle will be available at RE dealerships and deliveries will commence in a few days. 
Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market. The motorcycle was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024. The manufacturer is focusing on expanding its 650 cc portfolio to expand its market share.
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 comes taking design cues from the scramblers of the 1960s and 1970s. The motorcycle looks like a modified version of the Roya Enfield Interceptor 650. 
There’s a new paint scheme, a scrambler-styled seat and a number board on the side panels. The bike also gets upgraded to all-LED lighting and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with dual-purpose MRF Nylorex tyres.
Power on the INT Bear 650 will come from the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 57 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm, 5 Nm more than the INT 650, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 
The bike also gets a new two-into-one exhaust system that helps bring the weight down on the bike. The Bear 650 has a kerb weight of 216 kg, 2 kg less than the Interceptor. The new exhaust has also helped boost the torque output as well.
At the rear, there is a new set of LED turn indicators and the tail light is now circular in shape. The side panel is also new whereas the fuel tank has been retained from the Interceptor.
The RE Interceptor Bear 650 gets upgraded hardware including 43 mm Showa USD front forks with 130 mm of travel, while the rear gets new twin shock absorbers with 115 mm of travel.
The bike also gets switchable dual-channel ABS, while a full-colour TFT screen with the in-built navigation system has been introduced from the new Himalayan.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.39 lakh, and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 
The new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 does not have a direct rival and brings a different flair to the middleweight category. The motorcycle will be available at RE dealerships and deliveries will commence in a few days. 
Royal Enfield has commenced the deliveries of the Bear 650 motorcycle in India, which was launched in the country on November 5 as a scrambler iteration of the Interceptor 650. Available at a starting price of 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is one of the latest offerings from the brand's premium product lineup. Its pricing goes up to 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the colour options the consumer picks.

Royal Enfield has been diverting its focus towards premium motorcycles over the last couple of years. The motorcycle giant has introduced multiple products which are based on the company's 650 platform. With this, the Bear 650 was launched as the fifth motorcycle of Royal Enfield based on the 650 platform.

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Design

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 takes design cues from the scramblers of the 1960s and 1970s. It looks more like a stripped-down Roya Enfield Interceptor 650 that features only the bare essentials while being more capable of handling rough terrain. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 comes with a new paint scheme, all-LED lighting, a full-colour TFT screen with an in-built navigation system sourced from the new Himalayan, and a scrambler-type seat.

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Powertrain

Powering the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine that works onboard the regular Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. This engine has been tuned to deliver 47 bhp peak power at 7,150 rpm and 57 Nm of maximum torque at 5,150 rpm. The new scrambler churns out 5 Nm of additional torque over the standard Interceptor 650 and is mated to a six-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Brakes and suspension

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 features 43 mm Showa USD front forks with 130 mm of travel, while the rear end gets new twin shocks with 115 mm of travel. The motorcycle gets a 320 mm large front disc brake and a switchable dual-channel ABS. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear multi-spoke wheels with dual-purpose tyres. It has 184 mm of ground clearance, while the seat height has gone up to 830 mm, which is the tallest on any Royal Enfield 650 motorcycle.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2024, 09:46 AM IST
