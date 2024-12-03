HT Auto
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front Left View
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front Right View
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front View
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Left View
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Rear Left View
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Rear Right View
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Specifications

Royal Enfield Bear 650 starting price is Rs. 3,39,000 in India. Royal Enfield Bear 650 is available in 5 variant and Royal Enfield Bear 650 mileage is 30 kmpl.
3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs*
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Specs

Royal Enfield Bear 650 comes with 648 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Bear 650 starts at Rs. 3.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Bear 650 sits

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Specifications and Features

Two Four Nine
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.7 L
Ground Clearance
184 mm
Length
2180 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Height
1160 mm
Width
855 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 19, Rear :-140/80 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
165 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7150 rpm
Max Torque
56.5 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
648 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Twin shock

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Music Control
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4 Inch TFT

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
12V / 12 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Royal Enfield Bear 650 News

Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market, which was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024
Royal Enfield starts delivering Bear 650, a scrambler version of Interceptor 650 across India
3 Dec 2024
3 Dec 2024
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is the new scrambler-styled product and it is based on the 650 platform from the iconic motorcycle manufacturer.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 in mind? Key highlights of the scrambler to consider
15 Nov 2024
15 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 in Wild Honey colour scheme.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 starts reaching dealerships. Deliveries to start soon
13 Nov 2024
13 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 shares its underpinning with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched at 3.39 lakh. Key highlights
6 Nov 2024
6 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is the new scrambler-styled offering based on the 650 platform
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched in India, priced at 3.39 lakh
5 Nov 2024
5 Nov 2024
 Royal Enfield Bear 650 News

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Bear 650 price starts at ₹ 3.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Bear 650 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Bear 650's top variant is Two Four Nine.

Broadwalk White
3.39 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.4 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Wild Honey
3.44 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.4 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Petrol Green
3.44 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.4 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Golden Shadow
3.51 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.4 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Two Four Nine
3.59 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.4 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
