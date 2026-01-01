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Continental GT 650PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Mid

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4.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Key Specs
Engine648 cc
View all Continental GT 650 specs and features

Continental GT 650 Mid

Continental GT 650 Mid Prices

The Continental GT 650 Mid, is listed at ₹4.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Continental GT 650 Mid Mileage

All variants of the Continental GT 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Continental GT 650 Mid Colours

The Continental GT 650 Mid is available in 4 colour options: Apex Grey, British Racing Green, Mr Clean, Rocker Red.

Continental GT 650 Mid Engine and Transmission

The Continental GT 650 Mid is powered by a 648 cc engine.

Continental GT 650 Mid vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Continental GT 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 priced between ₹4.01 Lakhs - 5.75 Lakhs or the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO priced between ₹4.29 Lakhs - 4.82 Lakhs.

Continental GT 650 Mid Specs & Features

The Continental GT 650 Mid has Low Battery Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Kill Switch, Hazard Light Switch, Rear Footpegs, Roadside Assistance, Gear Position Indicator and USB Charging Port.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Mid Price

Continental GT 650 Mid

₹4.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,80,921
RTO
30,473
Insurance
23,816
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,35,210
EMI@9,354/mo
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Mid Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
1.5 L
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm
Length
2119 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm
Height
1092 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg
Saddle Height
804 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
32 psi
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Tyre Pressure
36 psi
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
170 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7150 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
648 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Parallel Twin Cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, Air and Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
41 mm front fork, Travel - 110 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload, Travel - 88 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 12AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 40,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Mid EMI
EMI8,419 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,91,689
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,91,689
Interest Amount
1,13,446
Payable Amount
5,05,135

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 other Variants

Continental GT 650 Base

₹4.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,58,427
RTO
28,674
Insurance
23,463
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,10,564
EMI@8,825/mo
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Close

Continental GT 650 Top

₹4.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,87,667
RTO
31,013
Insurance
23,922
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,42,602
EMI@9,513/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsShotgun 650
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsSEIEMMEZZO
Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.22 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsGK350
Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsBear 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsBullet 650

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