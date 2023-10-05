Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesLeoncino 500 vs SEIEMMEZZO

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2023 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU - TLI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Clutch
Wet clutchWet Multidisc, Sliding
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderInline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valves
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,5727,72,771
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9006,89,000
RTO
37,59255,120
Insurance
21,08028,651
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,36116,609

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The new Lexus LS sedan gets a 12.3-inch driver's display.
    Lexus updates its flagship sedan LS with new technology and features. Will it come to India?
    5 Oct 2023
    The 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition gets the new pearlescent white paint scheme with jet-black highlights
    2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition launched in India, priced at 2.50 crore
    16 Sept 2023
    The new Kawasaki Eliminator arrives with a 451 cc engine in the US and UK and this is the version that's likely to arrive in India later this month
    New Kawasaki Eliminator 450 teased ahead of unveil at India Bike Week 2023
    2 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colour scheme.
    EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 revealed globally. Check details
    8 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus LS 500h is best defined on the outside by its mammoth front grille. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Lexus LS 500H: Compete drive review
    6 Jan 2021
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     