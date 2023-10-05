In 2023 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less