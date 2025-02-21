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Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs SEIEMMEZZO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leoncino 500 Seiemmezzo
BrandBenelliMoto Morini
Price₹ 4.99 Lakhs₹ 4.29 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl22 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS55.7 PS PS

Filters
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L15.5 L
Length
2160 mm2150 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg-
Height
1160 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm795mm
Width
875 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-120/70-18, Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
170 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderInline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, DOHC, 8 Valves
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet clutchWet Multidisc, Sliding
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm83 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks 50mm with rebound brake adjustable43 mm Adjustable KYB Inverted Forks
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustableAdjustable Monoshock With 118 mm Travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,31,4264,87,890
Ex-Showroom Price
5,60,0004,29,000
RTO
44,80034,320
Insurance
26,62624,570
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,57110,486

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The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series price cut comes shortly after the manufacturer reduced pricing for its X-Cape 650 range.
2025 Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 motorbikes are getting a 2 lakh discount. Check details
21 Feb 2025
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The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series have a received a second price cut this year, making the bikes even more accessible
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