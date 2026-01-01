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ScramblerPriceMileageSpecifications
Ducati Scrambler Front Left View
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Ducati Scrambler Front Right View
2/18
Ducati Scrambler Front View
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Ducati Scrambler Left View
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Ducati Scrambler Rear Left View
5/18
Ducati Scrambler Rear Right View
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Ducati Scrambler Icon

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11.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ducati Scrambler Key Specs
Engine803 cc
View all Scrambler specs and features

Scrambler Icon

Scrambler Icon Prices

The Scrambler Icon, is listed at ₹11.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scrambler Icon Mileage

All variants of the Scrambler offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scrambler Icon Colours

The Scrambler Icon is available in 10 colour options: Ducati Red, Jade Green, Rio Celeste, Rosso Gp, Sparkling Blue, Storm Green, Tangerine Orange, Thrilling Black, Velvet Red, Yellow.

Scrambler Icon Engine and Transmission

The Scrambler Icon is powered by a 803 cc engine.

Scrambler Icon vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scrambler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X priced between ₹12.64 Lakhs - 12.89 Lakhs or the Triumph Bonneville T120 priced between ₹11.85 Lakhs - 12.65 Lakhs.

Scrambler Icon Specs & Features

The Scrambler Icon has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Ducati Scrambler Icon Price

Scrambler Icon

₹11.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,39,000
RTO
83,120
Insurance
34,144
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,56,264
EMI@24,853/mo
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Ducati Scrambler Icon Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Wheelbase
1449 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R18 Rear :-180/55-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
74.01 PS @ 8,250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
65.2 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
803 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
88 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes, Final drive - Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46, Rake - 24, Trail - 108 mm, Ride By Wire, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Quick Shift
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.3" TFT colour display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Ducati Scrambler Icon EMI
EMI22,367 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,40,637
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,40,637
Interest Amount
3,01,404
Payable Amount
13,42,041

Ducati Scrambler other Variants

Scrambler Icon Dark

₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,96,700
RTO
79,736
Insurance
33,480
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,09,916
EMI@23,856/mo
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Close

Scrambler Nightshift

₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,00,000
RTO
96,000
Insurance
36,670
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,32,670
EMI@28,644/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scrambler Full Throttle

₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,00,000
RTO
96,000
Insurance
36,670
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,32,670
EMI@28,644/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ducati Scrambler Alternatives

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

12.64 - 12.89 Lakhs
ScramblervsScrambler 1200 X
Triumph Bonneville T120

Triumph Bonneville T120

11.85 - 12.65 Lakhs
ScramblervsBonneville T120
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
+2
ScramblervsNightster
Indian Scout Classic

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 Lakhs
ScramblervsScout Classic
Indian Sport Scout Sixty

Indian Sport Scout Sixty

13.28 Lakhs
ScramblervsSport Scout Sixty
Indian Sport Scout

Indian Sport Scout

14.09 Lakhs
ScramblervsSport Scout

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