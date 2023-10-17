Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon

1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8
9.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Ducati Scrambler 800 Key Specs
Engine803 cc
View all Scrambler 800 specs and features

Scrambler 800 Icon Latest Updates

Scrambler 800 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Scrambler 800 Icon (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.5 L
  • Length: 2100-2165 mm
  • Max Power: 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
  • Engine Type: L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
    • ...Read More

    Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon Price

    Icon
    ₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    803 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,49,000
    RTO
    67,920
    Insurance
    27,029
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,43,949
    EMI@20,289/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    170 Kg
    Fuel Capacity
    13.5 L
    Length
    2100-2165 mm
    Wheelbase
    1445 mm
    Kerb Weight
    189 Kg
    Dry Weight
    173 kg
    Height
    1150 mm
    Saddle Height
    778 - 798 mm
    Width
    855 mm
    Tyre Brand
    Pirelli Angel ST
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    330 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/80-18,Rear :-180/55-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    245 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    ARAI Mileage
    20 kmpl
    Max Power
    72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
    Stroke
    66 mm
    Max Torque
    66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11:1
    Displacement
    803 cc
    Clutch
    Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    88 mm
    Chassis
    Tubular steel Trellis frame
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable.
    Front Suspension
    Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    LCD
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon EMI
    EMI18,260 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,49,554
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,49,554
    Interest Amount
    2,46,060
    Payable Amount
    10,95,614

    Ducati Scrambler 800 other Variants

    Icon Dark
    ₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    803 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,99,000
    RTO
    63,920
    Insurance
    26,245
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,89,165
    EMI@19,112/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Nightshift
    ₹10.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    803 cc
    View breakup

    Ducati Scrambler 800 Alternatives

    Honda CB500X

    Honda CB500X STD

    6.87 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Scrambler 80... vs CB500X
    Kawasaki Versys 650

    Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS BS6

    6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Scrambler 80... vs Versys 650

    Popular Ducati Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Ducati Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Flycon T3

      Flycon T3

      89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Empire

      Flycon Empire

      79,900
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Grove

      Flycon Grove

      74,629 - 80,957
      Check latest offers
      Okaya EV Motofaast

      Okaya EV Motofaast

      1.37 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Bright

      Flycon Bright

      80,000
      Check latest offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2023

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

      1.15 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 67,405
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      Super Soco Cumini

      Super Soco Cumini

      90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      Super Soco TC Wander

      Super Soco TC Wander

      1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      TVS Zeppelin R

      TVS Zeppelin R

      1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Scout Bobber

      Indian Scout Bobber

      13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details