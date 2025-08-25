Indian Scout Classic is priced at Rs. 14.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian Scout Classic is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian Scout Classic comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Scout Classic rivals are Indian 101 Scout, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Harley-Davidson Nightster.
Category Average: 1200.0 cc
Scout Classic: 1250.0 cc
Category Average: 98.08 ps
Scout Classic: 106.4 ps
|Max Power
|106.4 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|108 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1250 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Indian Scout Classic
Indian Scout Classic
₹14.02 Lakhs*
₹15.99 Lakhs*
₹13.28 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
Power
106.4 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
86.17 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Torque
108 Nm
Torque
109 Nm
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
975 cc
Kerb Weight
252 Kg
Kerb Weight
249 Kg
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Length
2318 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
-
Length
2265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Scout Classic vs 101 Scout
|Scout Classic vs Sport Scout Sixty
|Scout Classic vs Sportster S
|Scout Classic vs Speed Twin 1200
|Scout Classic vs Nightster
Popular Indian Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Cruiser Bikes