Indian Scout Classic Price:

Indian Scout Classic is priced at Rs. 14.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Scout Classic?

The Indian Scout Classic is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout Classic?

Indian Scout Classic comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout Classic?

Indian Scout Classic rivals are Indian 101 Scout, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Harley-Davidson Nightster.