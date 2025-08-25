PriceSpecs & FeaturesImages
Indian Scout Classic Right View1/2
JUST LAUNCHED

INDIAN Scout Classic

14.02 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
EMI @ ₹28428/month
Get EMI Offers

Indian Scout Classic Price:

Indian Scout Classic is priced at Rs. 14.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Scout Classic?

The Indian Scout Classic is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout Classic?

Indian Scout Classic comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout Classic?

Indian Scout Classic rivals are Indian 101 Scout, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Harley-Davidson Nightster.

Scout Classic Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1200.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Scout Classic: 1250.0 cc

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 98.08 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

Scout Classic: 106.4 ps

Category average

View all Scout Classic Specs and Features

view all specs and features
Personal Finance Widget

Indian Scout Classic Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Scout Classic.
Indian Scout Classic
Indian 101 Scout
VS
Indian Scout ClassicSelect model
Indian 101 ScoutSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Indian Scout Classic Variants

Indian Scout Classic price starts at ₹ 14.02 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Scout Classic STD
₹14.02 Lakhs*
1250 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

Indian Scout Classic Images

Indian Scout Classic Image 1
Indian Scout Classic Image 2

Indian Scout Classic Specifications and Features

Max Power106.4 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque108 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Scout Classic specs and features

Indian Scout Classic comparison with similar bikes

Indian Scout Classic
Indian 101 Scout
Indian Sport Scout Sixty
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Indian Scout Classic
Indian Scout Classic
Indian 101 Scout
Indian 101 Scout
Indian Sport Scout Sixty
Indian Sport Scout Sixty
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
₹14.02 Lakhs*
₹15.99 Lakhs*
₹13.28 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
Power
106.4 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
86.17 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Torque
108 Nm
Torque
109 Nm
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
975 cc
Kerb Weight
252 Kg
Kerb Weight
249 Kg
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Length
2318 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
-
Length
2265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingScout Classic vs 101 ScoutScout Classic vs Sport Scout SixtyScout Classic vs Sportster SScout Classic vs Speed Twin 1200Scout Classic vs Nightster

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Indian Bikes

News

View all
  News

Top Luxury Bikes

  • Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

    • Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

    ₹1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    • Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    ₹83,251 - 86,551
  • KTM 390 Duke

    • KTM 390 Duke

    ₹2.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Xtreme 125R

    • Hero Xtreme 125R

    ₹98,425 - 1.02 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Indian Scout Classic FAQs

    Indian Scout Classic comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Indian Scout Classic boasts a 1250 cc engine, generating a max power of 106.4 PS.
    The Indian Scout Classic offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 14.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

    Popular Cruiser Bikes

    Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

    Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

    1.43 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

    1.45 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Benelli Leoncino 250

    Benelli Leoncino 250

    2.7 - 2.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    BMW R 12

    BMW R 12

    19.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    R 12 Price in Delhi
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    21.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

    View all  Popular Cruiser Bikes

    view all specs and features