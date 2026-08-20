AXOR MX Carbon unveiled; India-made off-road helmet weighs just 1,050g

AXOR has unveiled the MX Carbon off-road helmet in India, with the company claiming it to be the world’s lightest triple-certified off-road helmet. The helmet weighs approximately 1,050 grams in the large shell, with a tolerance of ±50 grams, while smaller shell sizes are expected to weigh around 50 grams less. The MX Carbon uses a carbon-fibre shell and meets ECE 22.06, DOT and ISI certification requirements.

Carbon-fibre construction

According to AXOR, the MX Carbon was developed with a focus on reducing helmet weight while meeting certification requirements across different safety standards. The company has used carbon fibre across the shell and optimised its construction and manufacturing processes to achieve the claimed weight.

The reduced weight is intended to lower the load on the rider during extended off-road rides and while riding through technical terrain. The company began working with carbon fibre in 1998 and has since developed capabilities in carbon-fibre development, composite manufacturing and helmet engineering.

Also Read : Axor X Altor Apex Smart Helmet Review: Smart Features, But Not Quite Seamless

Vega Auto scales up composite manufacturing

Vega Auto has invested around ₹2 crore in its composite manufacturing capabilities and has increased the capacity of its composite division to three times its 2020 level. The company says these investments have helped expand its in-house capabilities in advanced composite materials.

The MX Carbon is the latest product to emerge from these capabilities and also forms part of Vega Auto’s plans to develop more lightweight helmet platforms. The MX Carbon has been developed and manufactured in Belagavi, bringing together carbon-fibre development, composite manufacturing and helmet engineering within the company’s Indian operations.

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