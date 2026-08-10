White Carbon Motors GT5 Key Specs
- Speed50 kmph
- Range100 - 150 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.4 kWh
- Motor Power3 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|White Carbon Motors GT5
|Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|170 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100-150 km
|3-4 Hours
|3 kW
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|GT5VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|GT5VSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|GT5VSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|GT5VSRizta
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|4 Hours
|8.5 kW
|GT5VSOneS Gen 2
White Carbon Motors GT5 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|3 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|100-150 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|50 kmph
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*Ex-showroom price
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