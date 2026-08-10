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WHITE CARBON MOTORS GT5

₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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White Carbon Motors GT5 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    50 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    100 - 150 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    3 kW
View All GT5 SpecsView specs icon

White Carbon Motors GT5 Variants

White Carbon Motors GT5 price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
GT5 STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
50 kmph
100 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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White Carbon Motors GT5 Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
The Indian two-wheeler market is shifting towards scooters and EVs, driven by stable urban demand, while motorcycles face seasonal fluctuations.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
India became the second-largest electric two-wheeler market in 2025, but faced slow growth needing strategies for better adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Feb 2026
Delhi's Chief Minister launched 272 low-floor electric buses, part of a 950-bus initiative to enhance public transport and reduce emissions.Read Full Story

White Carbon Motors GT5 Visual Comparison

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White Carbon Motors GT5
TVS iQube
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White Carbon Motors GT5 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
White Carbon Motors GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5 image
Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards--Scooters170 kgDiscDiscAlloy100-150 km3-4 Hours3 kW
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWGT5VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-GT5VSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-GT5VSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWGT5VSRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWGT5VSOneS Gen 2

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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White Carbon Motors GT5 Images

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White Carbon Motors GT5 Colours

White Carbon Motors GT5 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black
White
Black

White Carbon Motors GT5 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
GT5vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
GT5vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
GT5vsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
GT5vsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
GT5vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
GT5vs450S

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White Carbon Motors GT5 Specifications and Features

Max Power3 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.4 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range100-150 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed50 kmph
View all GT5 specs and features

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