The GT5 STD, is priced at ₹1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The GT5 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GT5 STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the GT5 STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The GT5 STD has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock, Underseat storage and Display.