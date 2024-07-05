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White Carbon Motors GT5 Front Left View
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White Carbon Motors GT5 Front View
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White Carbon Motors GT5 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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GT5 STD

GT5 STD Prices

The GT5 STD, is priced at ₹1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

GT5 STD Range

The GT5 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GT5 STD Colours

The GT5 STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, White.

GT5 STD Battery & Range

GT5 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the GT5 STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

GT5 STD Specs & Features

The GT5 STD has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock, Underseat storage and Display.

White Carbon Motors GT5 STD Price

GT5 STD

₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,000
Insurance
5,504
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,30,504
EMI@2,805/mo
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White Carbon Motors GT5 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1850 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
170 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
675 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
100-150 km
Max Speed
50 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
57
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
3 kW
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Coil

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Hizardous Switch
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
White Carbon Motors GT5 STD EMI
EMI2,525 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,17,453
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,17,453
Interest Amount
34,018
Payable Amount
1,51,471

White Carbon Motors GT5 Alternatives

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Ampere Magnus Neo

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Ather Energy Rizta

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GT5vsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
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Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

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