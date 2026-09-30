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Cars & Bikes Auto News Ht Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 Celebrates Vehicles And Innovations Shaping Indian Automotive Industry

HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 celebrates vehicles and innovations shaping Indian automotive industry

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 30 Sept 2026, 21:05 pm
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The inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards took place in New Delhi on September 30, where a five-member jury selected the Maruti Suzuki Victoris as the Car of the Year and the TVS Apache RTX 300 as the Bike of the Year.

HT Auto
HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 celebrated vehicles and innovations shaping the Indian automotive industry.
HT Auto
HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 celebrated vehicles and innovations shaping the Indian automotive industry.
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At the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, powered by HPCL and knowledge partner Vector Consulting Group, which took place in New Delhi on September 30, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and TVS Apache RTX 300 won the Car of the Year and Bike of the Year awards, respectively.

The Toyota Hilux won the Lifestyle Vehicle of the Year award, while the Hybrid Car of the Year award was won by the Honda City e:HEV. Skoda Kushaq and Hyundai Venue won the Facelift of the Year and Compact SUV of the Year awards, respectively. Tata Sierra EV won the EV of the Year, while the Volvo EX30 won the Green Car of the Year award.

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In the luxury car segment, Mercedes-Benz S-Class won the Luxury Car of the Year, while the Audi SQ8 won the Performance SUV of the Year. The BMW M440i won the Performance Car of the Year. Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric won the Luxury EV of the Year award.

In the two-wheeler segment, the Premium Bike of the Year award was won by Ducati Monster V2, while the Oben Rorr EVo won the All-Rounder Bike of the Year award. Hero MotoCorp's Vida won the Fastest Growing Electric Two-Wheeler Brand award. Ather Konarc won the Scooter of the Year award.

Among others, Ultraviolette X47 won the Electric Bike of the Year award, while the KTM 390 Adventure R won the ADV of the Year award. The BMW F450 GS won the Newcomer of the Year award.

HT Auto Leaderboardf Awards 2026: Awards and winners
AwardsModel / Brand / Personality
HT Auto Car Of The YearMaruti Suzuki Victoris
Lifestyle Vehicle Of The YearToyota Hilux
Hybrid Car Of The YearHonda City e:HEV
Facelift Of The YearSkoda Kushaq
EV Manufacturer Of The YearVinFast
Compact SUV Of The YearHyundai Venue
Luxury Car Of The YearMercedes-Benz S-Class
Performance Car Of The YearBMW M440i
Performance SUV Of The YearAudi SQ8
Green Car Of The YearVolvo EX30
EV Of The YearTata Sierra.ev
Luxury EV Of The YearMercedes-Benz CLA Electric
HT Auto Bike Of The YearTVS Apache RTX
Premium Bike Of The YearDucati Monster V2
Electric Bike Of The YearUltraviolette X47
ADV Of The YearKTM 390 Adventure R
All-Rounder Bike Of The YearOben Rorr EVO
Modern Classic Bike Of The YearRoyal Enfield Bullet 650
Newcomer Of The YearBMW F 450 GS
Fastest Growing Electric Two-Wheeler BrandHero Vida
Scooter Of The YearAther Konarc
Automotive Personality Of The YearVirat Khullar, Hyundai
AI Marketing Innovation Of the YearNew Holland
Last-Mile Mobility ExcellenceMahindra LMM

The inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 sought to recognise the vehicles, people and innovations shaping the Indian automotive industry. The event also featured two panel discussions on ‘Make for the World: Is India ready to become the world's auto powerhouse?’ and ‘Road to 2030: Ethanol, EVs & beyond - India's new mobility energy mix’.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, was present at the event as the Chief Guest. The event also witnessed the enthusiastic participation of major automobile brands and eminent personalities from the Indian automotive fraternity.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 30 Sept 2026, 21:05 pm IST
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TAGS: Indian auto industry electric cars electric bike

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