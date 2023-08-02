HT Auto
White Carbon Motors GT5 Specifications

White Carbon Motors GT5 starting price is Rs. 1,15,000 in India. White Carbon Motors GT5 is available in 1 variant and
1.15 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
White Carbon Motors GT5 Specs

White Carbon Motors GT5 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of GT5 starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, White Carbon Motors GT5 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in

White Carbon Motors GT5 Specifications and Features

Load Capacity
245 kg
Length
1850 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Kerb Weight
170 kg
Height
1140 mm
Width
675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12
Motor IP Rating
57
Max Torque
58 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
3000 W
Range
100-150 km/charge
Max Speed
50 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Dual Coil
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Hizardous Switch
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

White Carbon Motors GT5 Variants & Price List

White Carbon Motors GT5 price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). White Carbon Motors GT5 comes in 1 variants. White Carbon Motors GT5 top variant price is ₹ 1.15 Lakhs.

STD
1.15 Lakhs*
3000 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

