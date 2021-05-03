Best White Carbon Motors Bikes

In India, there are 2 White Carbon Motors Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the White Carbon Motors O3, White Carbon Motors GT5, White Carbon Motors O3, White Carbon Motors GT5. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 55,900. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best White Carbon Motors Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
White Carbon Motors O3 ₹ 55,900
White Carbon Motors GT5 ₹ 1.25 Lakhs
White Carbon Motors O3 ₹ 55,900
White Carbon Motors GT5 ₹ 1.25 Lakhs

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2 New White Carbon Motors Bikes found

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White Carbon Motors O3 Front Left View
1/13

White Carbon Motors O3

₹55,900
Battery Capacity
0.96 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
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White Carbon Motors GT5 Front Left View
1/15

White Carbon Motors GT5

₹1.25 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh
Speed
50 kmph
Range
150 km
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