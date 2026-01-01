hamburger icon
Scout ClassicPriceSpecifications
Indian Scout Classic Right View
1/8
Indian Scout Classic Engine View
2/8
Indian Scout Classic Front Tyre View
3/8
Indian Scout Classic Fuel Tank
4/8
Indian Scout Classic Rear Tyre View
5/8
Indian Scout Classic Seat View
View all Images
6/8

Indian Scout Classic STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Indian Scout Classic Key Specs
Engine1250 cc
View all Scout Classic specs and features

Scout Classic STD

Scout Classic STD Prices

The Scout Classic STD, is listed at ₹15.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scout Classic STD Mileage

All variants of the Scout Classic offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scout Classic STD Colours

The Scout Classic STD is available in 1 colour option: Black Metallic.

Scout Classic STD Engine and Transmission

The Scout Classic STD is powered by a 1250 cc engine.

Scout Classic STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scout Classic's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Sport Scout priced ₹14.09 Lakhs or the Indian 101 Scout priced ₹15.99 Lakhs.

Scout Classic STD Specs & Features

The Scout Classic STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, USB Charging Port and Display.

Indian Scout Classic STD Price

Scout Classic STD

₹15.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,02,000
RTO
1,12,160
Insurance
39,841
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,54,001
EMI@33,402/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Indian Scout Classic STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
113 mm
Length
2318 mm
Wheelbase
1562 mm
Height
1096 mm
Kerb Weight
252 Kg
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
916 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
106.4 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
108 Nm @ 6300 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1250 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
104 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, Travel - 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks, Travel - 76 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Scout Classic STD EMI
EMI30,061 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,98,600
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,98,600
Interest Amount
4,05,082
Payable Amount
18,03,682

Indian Scout Classic Alternatives

Indian Sport Scout

Indian Sport Scout

14.09 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Scout ClassicvsSport Scout
Indian 101 Scout

Indian 101 Scout

15.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Scout Classicvs101 Scout
Indian Super Scout

Indian Super Scout

16.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Scout ClassicvsSuper Scout
Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Scout ClassicvsSpeed Twin 1200
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Scout ClassicvsNightster
Indian Scout Sixty Limited

Indian Scout Sixty Limited

13.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Scout ClassicvsScout Sixty Limited

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.43 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Indian Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details