Indian Scout Classic Specifications

Indian Scout Classic starting price is Rs. 14,02,000 in India. Indian Scout Classic is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1250 cc engine.
14.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Indian Scout Classic Specs

Indian Scout Classic comes with 1250 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scout Classic starts at Rs. 14.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Scout Classic sits in the ...

Indian Scout Classic Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
113 mm
Length
2318 mm
Wheelbase
1562 mm
Height
1096 mm
Kerb Weight
252 Kg
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
916 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
106.4 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
108 Nm @ 6300 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1250 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
104 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, Travel - 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks, Travel - 76 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian Scout Classic Variants & Price List

Indian Scout Classic price starts at ₹ 14.02 Lakhs .

14.02 Lakhs*
1250 cc
106.4 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

