Ducati Scrambler 800 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

7.89 - 9.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Scrambler 800 Price in Ahmedabad

Ducati Scrambler 800 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 9.27 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Scrambler 800 top variant goes up to Rs. 10.68 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon₹ 9.27 Lakhs
Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon Dark₹ 8.73 Lakhs
Ducati Scrambler 800 Nightshift₹ 10.68 Lakhs
Ducati Scrambler 800 Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Icon
₹9.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
803 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,49,000
RTO
50,940
Insurance
27,029
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
9,26,969
EMI@19,924/mo
Icon Dark
₹8.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
803 cc
Nightshift
₹10.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
803 cc
    Ducati Scrambler 800 News

    On the outside, the new Scrambler Motard is characterised by a new paint scheme.
    Ducati expands Scrambler 800 lineup in India with Scrambler Urban Motard
    29 Jun 2022
    The new Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard gets a Star White Silk with Ducati GP '19 Red and black graphics.
    Funky looking 2022 Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard revealed
    15 Oct 2021
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    The Ducati Diavel V4 takes visual inspirations from the super exclusive Bentley Batur with a Mulliner colour scheme and more
    Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur, only 550 examples to be built
    9 Dec 2023
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    Ducati Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
