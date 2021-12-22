Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Triumph Street Twin On Road Price in Ahmedabad

7.45 - 8.25 Lakhs*
Ahmedabad
Street Twin Price in Ahmedabad

Triumph Street Twin on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 8.69 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Street Twin top variant goes up to Rs. 9.01 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Street Twin ABS₹ 8.69 Lakhs
Triumph Street Twin 2021₹ 8.69 Lakhs
Triumph Street Twin Gold Line 2021₹ 9.01 Lakhs
Triumph Street Twin Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

ABS
₹8.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
900 cc
26.14 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,95,000
RTO
47,700
Insurance
26,182
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
8,68,882
EMI@18,676/mo
2021
₹8.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
900 cc
Gold Line 2021
₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
900 cc
Triumph Street Twin Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Max Price in Ahmedabad
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

7.7 Lakhs
Z900 Price in Ahmedabad
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Ninja ZX4R Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Benelli 600RR

Benelli 600RR

6.5 Lakhs Onwards
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs
CBR650R Price in Ahmedabad
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs
CB650R Price in Ahmedabad
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
V-Strom 650XT Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Triumph Street Twin News

The new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver shades.&nbsp;
Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here
22 Dec 2021
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 R has undergone superficial changes only.
Triumph reveals limited-edition models of Rocket 3 and Street Twin
12 Nov 2021
From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
13 Dec 2023
India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
12 Dec 2023
Prices are yet to be disclosed for the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range, while deliveries will begin in March next year
India Bike Week 2023: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally Pro showcased, deliveries in March next year
8 Dec 2023
Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
