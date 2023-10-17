Saved Articles

Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon Dark

8.89 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Scrambler 800 Key Specs
Engine803 cc
Scrambler 800 Icon Dark Latest Updates

Scrambler 800 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Scrambler 800 Icon Dark in Delhi is Rs. 8.89 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.5 L
  • Length: 2.100 - 2.165 mm
  • Max Power: 73.4 PS @ 8250 rpm
  • Engine Type: L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
    Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon Dark Price

    Icon Dark
    ₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    803 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,99,000
    RTO
    63,920
    Insurance
    26,245
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,89,165
    EMI@19,112/mo
    Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon Dark Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.5 L
    Length
    2.100 - 2.165 mm
    Wheelbase
    1445 mm
    Kerb Weight
    189 kg
    Dry Weight
    173 kg
    Height
    1150 mm
    Saddle Height
    798 mm
    Width
    855 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    330 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/80-R18,Rear :-180/55-R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    245 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    73.4 PS @ 8250 rpm
    Stroke
    66 mm
    Max Torque
    66,2 Nm @ 5750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11:1
    Displacement
    803 cc
    Clutch
    Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    88 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Tubular steel Trellis frame
    Rear Suspension
    Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable
    Front Suspension
    Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    LCD
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    LED
    Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon Dark EMI
    EMI17,200 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,00,248
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,00,248
    Interest Amount
    2,31,779
    Payable Amount
    10,32,027

    Ducati Scrambler 800 other Variants

    Icon
    ₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    803 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,49,000
    RTO
    67,920
    Insurance
    27,029
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,43,949
    EMI@20,289/mo
    Add to Compare
    Nightshift
    ₹10.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    803 cc
    View breakup

