Scrambler 800 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Scrambler 800 Icon Dark in Delhi is Rs. 8.89 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Icon Scrambler 800 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Scrambler 800 Icon Dark in Delhi is Rs. 8.89 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Icon Dark is 13.5 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock, Engine Kill Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 13.5 L Length: 2.100 - 2.165 mm Max Power: 73.4 PS @ 8250 rpm Engine Type: L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled ...Read MoreRead Less