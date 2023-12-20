In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 800 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 800 Price starts at Rs 7.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs 7.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 800 engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 800 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Scrambler 800 mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 26.14 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less