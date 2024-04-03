HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News 1983 To 2024: Maruti Suzuki Touches 3 Crore Production Milestone In 40 Years

1983 to 2024: Maruti Suzuki touches 3 crore production milestone in 40 years

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2024, 13:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki has been the dominant force in the Indian car market for four decades and while car models have come and gone, the company has held on t
...
Maruti 800
The first customer unit of the M800 (Maruti 800) model which is displayed at the brand centre of Maruti Suzuki India headquarters at Vasant Kunj, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Maruti 800
The first customer unit of the M800 (Maruti 800) model which is displayed at the brand centre of Maruti Suzuki India headquarters at Vasant Kunj, in New Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced it has crossed three crore milestone in terms of cumulative production since it began production processes in the country back in December of 1983. Underlining its mammoth lead over all other carmakers in the country, Maruti Suzuki highlighted that the production milestone was achieved from its facilities in Gurugram, Manesar (Haryana), and Hansalpur (Gujarat). Impressively, Maruti Suzuki has emerged as the fastest among all Suzuki production bases to reach this milestone, accomplishing it in 40 years and four months.

Maruti Suzuki achieved a key milestone of 10 lakh units in production by 1994, just 11 years after starting production. The initial thrust was powered by the M800 or Maruti 800 model that is often seen as the model that brought about a revolution in the personal-car-buying market in the country. The company would eventually reach the one crore production mark in April of 2005, followed by two crore mark in July of 2018. Subsequently, Maruti Suzuki produced the next one crore (three crore overall) vehicles this year.

Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto is the best-selling car in India with nearly 60 lakh units sold over past several decades. (Alto )
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto is the best-selling car in India with nearly 60 lakh units sold over past several decades. (Alto )

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.70 - 6.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.26 - 6.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Out of the total, over 2.68 crore vehicles were manufactured at the company's facilities in Haryana, while over 32 lakh vehicles were produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). The iconic M800 played a significant role in reaching this milestone, contributing over 29 lakh units. Other successful models that have contributed significantly include the Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza, and Ertiga.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki sees robust SUV sales growth, yet strives for more. Here's Why.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, highlighted the company's commitment to 'Make in India,' attributing their success to the dedicated workforce and value chain partners. He stated, "We remain committed towards ‘Make in India’ and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 per cent to the total vehicle exports from India." The Company commenced exports in 1987.

What does the future hold for Maruti Suzuki?

Takeuchi further outlined the company's future plans, including investments to increase annual production capacity to 4 million units by FY 2030-31. "Working towards this, we will set up two new greenfield manufacturing plants with a capacity of 10 lakh units each at Kharkhoda, Haryana, and Gujarat. We will also expand our range of models from the current 18 to 28 by FY 2030-31," he said.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki sells 18 models through NEXA, ARENA, and Commercial retail channels. The company also exports its product range to nearly 100 countries globally. Maruti Suzuki closed the last financial year (FY 2023-24) with sales of 1,759,881 units of passenger vehicles, marking its highest ever sales and a 9.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2024, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Swift Alto K10 Wagon R maruti suzuki maruti alto 800 Maruti Suzuki Swift Alto K10 WagonR Brezza Grand Vitara

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.