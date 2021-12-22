HT Auto
Triumph Street Twin Specifications

Triumph Street Twin starting price is Rs. 7,45,000 in India. Triumph Street Twin is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
7.45 - 8.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Street Twin Specs

Triumph Street Twin comes with 900 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Street Twin starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Street Twin sits in the ...Read More

Triumph Street Twin Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Gold Line 2021
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2095 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Dry Weight
216 kg
Height
1110 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.0:1
Displacement
900 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
84.6 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel, with twin cradles
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin RSUs with preload adjustment
Front Suspension
cartridge forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Switchable ABS
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Dual Exhaust, Torque assist clutch
Traction Control
Yes
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Triumph Street Twin News

The new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver shades.&nbsp;
Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here
22 Dec 2021
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 R has undergone superficial changes only.
Triumph reveals limited-edition models of Rocket 3 and Street Twin
12 Nov 2021
The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Carnival Red colour.
India-bound 2024 Triumph Speed Twin 900 & Speed Twin 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
View all
 

Triumph Street Twin Variants & Price List

Triumph Street Twin price starts at ₹ 7.45 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Street Twin comes in 3 variants. Triumph Street Twin top variant price is ₹ 8.25 Lakhs.

ABS
7.45 Lakhs*
900 cc
26.14 kmpl
65 PS @ 7500 rpm
2021
7.95 Lakhs*
900 cc
65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Gold Line 2021
8.25 Lakhs*
900 cc
65 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

