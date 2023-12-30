Saved Articles

Triumph Street Twin Gold Line 2021

9.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Street Twin Key Specs
Engine900 cc
Street Twin Gold Line 2021 Latest Updates

Street Twin falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Street Twin Gold Line 2021 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.18

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2095 mm
  • Max Power: 65 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
    Triumph Street Twin Gold Line 2021 Price

    Gold Line 2021
    ₹9.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    900 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,25,000
    RTO
    66,000
    Insurance
    26,653
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,17,653
    EMI@19,724/mo
    Triumph Street Twin Gold Line 2021 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Length
    2095 mm
    Wheelbase
    1450 mm
    Dry Weight
    216 kg
    Height
    1110 mm
    Saddle Height
    765 mm
    Width
    780 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    65 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    80 mm
    Max Torque
    80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11.0:1
    Displacement
    900 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    84.6 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Tubular steel, with twin cradles
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Twin RSUs with preload adjustment
    Front Suspension
    cartridge forks
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road
    Switchable ABS
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    Dual Exhaust, Torque assist clutch
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Engine Immobilizer
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    Triumph Street Twin Gold Line 2021 EMI
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,25,887
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,25,887
    Interest Amount
    2,39,205
    Payable Amount
    10,65,092

    Triumph Street Twin other Variants

    2021
    ₹8.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    900 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,95,000
    RTO
    63,600
    Insurance
    26,182
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,84,782
    EMI@19,017/mo
    ABS
    ₹8.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    900 cc
    26.14 kmpl
    View breakup

