In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Z900 engine makes power and torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Z900 vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z900
|Street twin
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.83 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|948 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|125 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS