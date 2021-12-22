Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here
The new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver shades. 
Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 11:01 AM IST

Along with the new Gold Line and Special Edition Rocket 3 models, Triumph Motorcycles India has also launched the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike. It has been priced at 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available for purchase only for one year.

The new EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver Ice fuel tank with hand-painted silver coach lining, dedicated new EC1 graphics, and the Triumph badge.

