Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here

Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 11:01 AM IST
The new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver shades.
- The Street Twin EC1 motorcycle will be available for purchase only for one year.
Along with the new Gold Line and Special Edition Rocket 3 models, Triumph Motorcycles India has also launched the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike. It has been priced at ₹8.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available for purchase only for one year.
The new EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver Ice fuel tank with hand-painted silver coach lining, dedicated new EC1 graphics, and the Triumph badge.
