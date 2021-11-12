Triumph reveals limited-edition models of Rocket 3 and Street Twin

Triumph has unveiled special editions of the 221 Rocket 3 R, Rocket 3 GT and Street Twin EC1 models after the company revealed the Gold Line editions for the T100, Street Scrambler, Speedmaster, Bobber, T120 and T120 Black a few days back. Triumph stated that the new edition is entirely aesthetic-based and therefore no technical changes have been carried out for these models.

Revealing the special edition models, the brand also conveyed that these motorcycles will not be limited in numbers and will go on sale in the country from next year. It also added that the 221 and EC1 of the Rocket 3 and Street Twin, as the Gold Line edition, will be available for one year period.

The 221 special edition model has been designed keeping in mind Rocket 3's significant torque figure of 221 Nm. This unit will also feature a new colour called Red Hopper. It will also come with blacked-out fender brackets, a headlight bowl, windscreen, side panels, radiator shrouds and rear bodywork. The tank pads for this motorcycle will feature a 221 branding.

Coming to the Street Twin EC1, Triumph shared that the design of this bike has been configured based on the inspiration from London East End's custom-classic motorcycle culture specifically focusing on EC1, the iconic London postcode. The bike gets a new Matt Aluminium Silver and Matt Silver Ice colour scheme with graphics across the tank and side panels. In addition to these, the motorcycle will also offer a Matte Silver Ice windscreen.

Triumph also introduced a limited edition Thruxton known as the Ton Up edition, however, it will not make its way to the Indian market.