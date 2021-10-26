Triumph Gold Line Edition line-up breaks cover: All you need to know

Triumph Motorcycle on Tuesday rolled out the new Gold Line Edition models for the T100, Street Scrambler, Speedmaster, Bobber, T120, and T120 Black motorcycles. The company has said that these will be limited edition models which will be available only for 12 months. These Gold Line Edition bikes are set to arrive in India next year.

What makes the Gold Line Edition models special is the fact that all these bikes feature sport hand-painted gold lines along with custom colour schemes. Save for the tweaks to the aesthetics, there are no other changes on these bikes. And the entire mechanical and feature setup remains unchanged. These bikes will reach the dealerships sometime around the first quarter of 2022.

“Many of the new Gold Line Edition designs start with a two-colour base scheme, where the joining point between the two colours is flattened down. The gold line is then carefully hand-applied, usually in one continuous stroke by the artist, using a very specialised soft-bristled sword-liner brush. Once the pin stripe is in place, it’s sealed against the elements with a final clear coat of lacquer," the company said in a press note sent today.

“Just like every hand-lined Triumph, the artist adds the finishing detail to each Gold Line Edition by signing their work with their initials, providing a personal touch that makes every hand-painted Triumph special," it added.