2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India priced at 9.35 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the updated 2021 Street Scrambler bike in India. The updated Triumph Street Scrambler has been offered at a starting price of ₹9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler manufacturer has also opened the bookings for the new Street Scrambler from today.

Similar Bikes

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler motorcycle will take on rivals like the new Ducati Scrambler Icon, priced at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Kawasaki Z900 in India.

The 2021 Street Scrambler is powered by a 900cc engine which can generate maximum power of 65 PS at 7250 rpm and peak torque of 80 Nm at 3250rpm. The engine is mated to a five speed manual gearbox. The bike comes with three riding modes including Road, Rain, Off-Road as well as switchable ABS and traction control. The maximum speed of the bike is limited to 130 kmph.

Triumph promises an improved rider ergonomics with the new Street Scrambler with a seat height as low as 790 mm, upright riding position, wide bars and dedicated chassis for a more confident handling and comfort. Triumph said that the accessible height allows maximum control for all riders.

The bike has a wet weight of 223 kgs with a fuel tank that can hold 12 litres of petrol. It also gets an analogue speedometer with LCD display.

Some of the other features of the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler are power efficient LED rear lights, key fob incorporated immobilizer and USB charging socket, trip computer and torque assist clutch. The bike also gets new cartridge front forks, forward set footpegs, 19-inch spoked front wheel with dual-purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres as standard. Both wheels come equipped with disc brakes. While the front wheel has a 310 mm disc, the rear wheels gets a 255 mm disc brake.

The new generation Street Scrambler is being offered in three new paint schemes, which include Jet Black, Urban Gray and Matt Ironstone as well as a dual-tone Matt Khaki paint scheme.