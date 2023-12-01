Saved Articles

Benelli Leoncino 500 Silver

6/17
5.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Benelli Leoncino 500 Key Specs
Engine500 cc
Leoncino 500 Silver Latest Updates

Leoncino 500 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Leoncino 500 Silver (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.29 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 12.7 L
  • Length: 2160 mm
  • Max Power: 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder
    Benelli Leoncino 500 Silver Price

    Silver
    ₹5.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    500 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,69,900
    RTO
    37,592
    Insurance
    21,080
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,28,572
    EMI@11,361/mo
    Benelli Leoncino 500 Silver Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Reserve
    2 L
    Fuel Capacity
    12.7 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    2160 mm
    Wheelbase
    1460 mm
    Kerb Weight
    207 kg
    Height
    1160 mm
    Saddle Height
    815 mm
    Width
    875 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 160/60-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    260 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    66.8 mm
    Max Torque
    46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    ECU - TLI
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11.5:1
    Displacement
    500 cc
    Clutch
    Wet clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    69 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Frame in steel tubes
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustable
    Front Suspension
    Upside-down forks Ø 50mm with rebound brake adjustable
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Benelli Leoncino 500 Silver EMI
    EMI10,225 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,75,714
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,75,714
    Interest Amount
    1,37,783
    Payable Amount
    6,13,497

    Benelli Leoncino 500 other Variants

    Red
    ₹5.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    500 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,79,900
    RTO
    38,392
    Insurance
    21,237
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,39,529
    EMI@11,597/mo
