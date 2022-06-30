|Engine
|500 cc
The Leoncino 500 Silver, is listed at ₹6.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Leoncino 500 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Leoncino 500 Silver is available in 2 colour options: Red, Steel Grey.
The Leoncino 500 Silver is powered by a 500 cc engine.
In the Leoncino 500's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 priced between ₹4.01 Lakhs - 5.75 Lakhs or the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO priced between ₹4.29 Lakhs - 4.82 Lakhs.
The Leoncino 500 Silver has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.